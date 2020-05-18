Colts Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule

» Of note: The Bengals and the Redskins are actually the Colts' two most common preseason opponents; each will be playing their 29th total exhibition matchup against the Colts this year. But since the Colts moved to Indy in 1984, they've matched up with their fellow AFC rivals two hours to the east more often than anyone else; Cincinnati has been on Indy's preseason schedule now 29 of a possible 36 of those years (81 percent). This season will mark the 18th straight year the Colts and Bengals have wrapped up their respective preseasons against each other; this will be the third straight year that game has been hosted at Paul Brown Stadium.