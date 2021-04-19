Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents

Wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety/special teams ace George Odum are officially returning to the Colts in 2021.

Both Pascal and Odum, who were restricted free agents, signed their tenders Monday.

Pascal played in all 48 regular season games, as well as all three playoff games, for the Colts over the last three seasons, catching 112 passes on 189 targets for 1,504 yards with 12 touchdowns in that span. He's one of only 15 receivers to have at least 80 catches and average over 14.5 yards per reception since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old Pascal signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2017, then spent the majority of his first year in the NFL on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. The Colts claimed Pascal off waivers in June of 2018 and he's been a productive member of their receiving corps ever since, all while adding an impressive toughness and physicality to blocking in the run game.

"We all respect Zach for what he brings to the table and Zach is just so unselfish," coach Frank Reich said last year. "He is never trying to – yeah, he is just an unselfish player."

Odum, 27, was named a first-team All-Pro special teamer in 2020 and led the NFL with 13 special teams tackles last season. He hasn't missed a game since debuting for the Colts in Week 1 of the 2018 season and has played 965 special teams snaps the last three years.