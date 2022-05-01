NFL Draft 2022 Recap: Colts See Patience Paying Off As Roster Construction Enters Next Phase In Offseason

While the Colts weren't aggressive in the first few days of free agency, and didn't have a first-round pick, they came away from the last month and a half confident in the roster that's been put together – so far. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 09:34 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Draft_Generic_Thumb

As names flew off the board, Chris Ballard stayed patient, confident the Colts would have plenty of opportunities to add good players to their roster as time went on.

That's not necessarily a sentence about the NFL Draft. It can also refer to the first few days of the NFL's free agency period back in March, when big-money contracts were flying around – just not in Indianapolis.

"Look, anytime you overpay, and you don't get that value out of him, everybody feels really good in March but then they got to play in September. We forget that," Ballard said. "They better play at the level you're paying them at because if they don't, not only does the locker room – I always worry about the locker room. They know. They know exactly what each person in there is making and their performance level. I always keep that on my mind."

But since those first 48 hours or so of free agency, the Colts have added:

  • An established pass rusher in Yannick Ngakoue
  • An established quarterback in Matt Ryan
  • An established cornerback in Stephon Gilmore
  • A young, athletic wide receiver in Alec Pierce
  • A young, athletic tight end in Jelani Woods
  • A young, athletic tackle in Bernhard Raimann
  • A young, athletic safety in Nick Cross
  • Plenty of other important players who could be starters, special teamers and/or depth guys like cornerback Brandon Facyson, safety Armani Watts, safety Rodney McLeod, defensive tackle Eric Johnson, tight end Andrew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and cornerback Rodney Thomas II

So when you zoom out on the Colts' offseason, you see plenty of needs addressed with accomplished veterans, hyper-athletic rookies or some combination of the two. And more reinforcements will be on the way: The Colts are putting an emphasis on signing talented undrafted free agents; veteran free agency traditionally re-starts the Monday after the draft, when unrestricted free agents no longer are tied to the compensatory pick formula.

"I always think there's an answer," Ballard said. "It might not be the answer everybody likes but there's always going to be an answer that you can hold the fort with. It might not be the perfect answer but between now and I always say, the start of the season into October, you're going to find an answer to help you win.

"Why panic? Everybody gets in a rut, like you have a hole and if you don't fill it right away, well, they're not going to win. That's not always the case. I think when you get into the season, you got to figure out what your team can do and what they're good at and where the holes are and then fix them.

"I guess I disagree sometimes with – just because we're not the first ones out of the gate in free agency doesn't mean we're doing it the wrong way."

The Colts, too, exercised patience in this year's NFL Draft – which resulted in an additional third-round pick and the team not missing out on a wide receiver they had high on their board in Pierce. In trading down from pick No. 42 to 53 with the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts added a third round pick (No. 77 overall), which was used to draft Raimann – a player the Colts believe has the talent and mentality to play left tackle, but also could compete as a guard or right tackle, too.

"I've always been a very patient person anyways, but I think I've matured in that way where like I don't ever panic when something happens that we didn't expect," Ballard said. "And Lord knows I've had a lot of freaking practice at that. Just having patience. Knowing the league, understanding what other teams are looking and kind of where we've got players on the board and do we really have a chance?

"Just take for example when we move back, having enough faith. Frank (Reich) and I have been together long enough to where he has enough faith in us that we're still going to get good players when we do move back."

So while the draft is over, the Colts are not done building their 2022 roster. That's a process that'll continue into the regular season, whether the moves are made to bring in a starting-caliber player or a depth piece.

"One thing Chris says is hey, if you can get 1 percent better even with your 90th guy, let's get that 1 percent better," Colts Director of Player Personnel Kevin Rogers said on a recent episode of the Official Colts Podcast. "So that process, it never stops, and the more rocks you flip over you never know what you're gonna find."

Related Content

news

Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Brings Versatile Defensive Background To Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their seventh-round (239th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Yale University cornerback Rodney Thomas II. What did Thomas II have to say to Colts.com's Larra Overton shortly after being picked?

news

Newest Colts Defensive Tackle Curtis Brooks Has Chip On His Shoulder Entering NFL

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (216th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on University of Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks. What did Brooks have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas With 239th Pick

Thomas had two interceptions in 10 games for Yale in 2021.

news

Colts Take 'Ball Of Clay' Tight End Andrew Ogletree With Sixth-Round Selection

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (192nd-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Youngstown State University tight end Andrew Ogletree. What did Ogletree have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks With No. 216 Overall Pick

Brooks had 56 total tackles, 12.5 for a loss, with 7.5 sacks in a standout season with the Bearcats in 2021.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree With No. 192 Overall Pick

Ogletree caught 40 passes over the last two seasons for Youngstown State.

news

Senior Bowl Standout Eric Johnson Adds Depth To Colts' Defensive Line, Special Teams

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their fifth-round (159th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Missouri State University defensive tackle Eric Johnson. What did Johnson have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson With No. 159 Pick

Johnson recorded 19.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in 55 games for Missouri State.

news

Nick Cross Could Bring 'Bouncer' Mentality To Colts' Secondary

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night traded back into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting University of Maryland safety with the 96th-overall pick. What did Cross have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Colts Drafted Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann And Nick Cross In Second, Third Rounds

The Colts felt like the meat of the 2022 NFL Draft was in the second and third rounds, so general manager Chris Ballard used his resources to make four picks on Friday to add players with high-end traits to the roster. Here's what you need to know about why the Colts picked who they did on Day 2 of the draft.

news

Colts Hope To Continue Seeing 'Incremental Jumps' Out Of Athletic Tackle Prospect Bernhard Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday used their third-round (77th-overall) selection on Central Michigan University tackle Bernhard Raimann. What did he have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising