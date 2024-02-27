 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

NFL Combine notebook: 2024 quarterbacks in draft still matter to Colts, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah explains 

As the NFL descends on Indianapolis this week, we'll begin to answer a few questions that will indirectly impact the Colts – including with how many quarterbacks are taken ahead of the 15th overall pick. 

Feb 27, 2024 at 03:46 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2023-digital-combine-thumbnail-article

For the first time in a long time, the Colts welcomed 31 other teams to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine with their starting quarterback situation settled. 

A year ago, 16 of the 17 press conference questions general manager Chris Ballard fielded at the Indiana Convention Center were about quarterbacks, underscoring the Colts' opportunity with the No. 4 overall pick. With Anthony Richardson answering that question, we'll see a different line of questioning when Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen venture to their respective podiums on Wednesday. 

But quarterbacks still rule the day here – and, indirectly, will impact the Colts' 2024 NFL Draft plans. 

Specifically: How many quarterbacks are drafted before the Colts go on the clock with the No. 15 overall pick will impact the group of players available for them to select. 

"You have some legit dudes — the top three are going," NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah said on Tuesday's Official Colts Podcast. "That's happening. Now it's, do we get a fourth, do we potentially get a fifth."

The top three Jeremiah referred to are USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels (one media member speculated Daniels – the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner – could impress to the point he's in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick). 

Then there are the cases for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Oregon's Bo Nix as the fourth and/or fifth quarterbacks off the board – specifically before the No. 15 overall pick. Jeremiah recently mocked McCarthy to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick; a big Combine week for him or Nix could help those guys trend into the top half of April's draft. 

With that in mind, Jeremiah offered a survey of the landscape the Colts could face with the 15th overall pick. 

"You could get a chance to be near the front of a couple runs," Jeremiah said. "The pass rusher run will probably start a little bit before then. But I think the corner run, where they're positioned, there's a good shot to be there on the corner run. And I'm fascinated too on the tackles because it's so deep, they'll be quality players there.

"But to me there's three elite pass rushers, and I think in a normal draft at pick 15 you're probably not going to see one of those guys. I think because the quarterbacks get pushed up, there's a chance you see one of those top three pass rushers.

"And then the (Brock) Bowers thing is kind of its own discussion just because of the position and things of that sort, but he's obviously one of the top 10 players in the draft."

For Jeremiah's full breakdown of Brock Bowers and more, check out his interview on Tuesday's Official Colts Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

There's still plenty of unknowns in late February. The NFL Combine is just one piece of the draft puzzle, which will be continue to be put together through pro days, private workouts and lengthy internal discussions in the coming months. But just because the Colts have their starting signal-caller set doesn't mean they won't be impacted by this year's crop of highly-drafted quarterbacks.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Everything you need to know about attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, free access and more!

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL comes to Indianapolis from Thursday, February 29th to Sunday, March 3rd. Be part of the excitement! Visit NFL.com/CombineAccess to register for free access today.
news

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine

The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: How Aidan O'Connell's Journey At Purdue Prepared Him For Shot In NFL

Aidan O'Connell walked on at Purdue and began his college career eighth on the Boilermakers' quarterback depth chart. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Why Kentucky's Will Levis Is Studying Joe Burrow Leading Up To NFL Draft

Levis was sacked 36 times over 11 games as he fought through injuries in 2022 at Kentucky. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Florida's Anthony Richardson Wants To 'Be A Legend'

Richardson started only 13 games at Florida and pushed back on being labeled a "project" during his NFL Combine press conference on Friday. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Makes His Pitch

Stroud discusses the strengths of his game, and an area of improvement in it, last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Sizing Up Alabama's Bryce Young

Bryce Young's much-anticipated height and weight measurements landed over the weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

How Relationship With Reggie Wayne Is Helping South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne In NFL Draft Process

Jalen Wayne is Reggie Wayne's second cousin, but views the legendary Colts wide receiver and current wide receivers coach as a "father figure" who's helped him at every step of the NFL Draft process. 
news

NFL Combine Notebook: What We Heard From Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud And Bryce Young On Friday

This year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks – including Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young – held press conferences on Friday morning at the Indianapolis Convention Center during the NFL Combine. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising