NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Pushing To Keep Combine In 2025 And Beyond

The NFL Combine returned to Indianapolis in 2023 and will again in 2024, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. 

Mar 02, 2023 at 02:15 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

IndyCombineNB

Chris Gahl, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy, isn't naive. He knows the NFL Combine may be uprooted from Indianapolis – where it's been held with remarkable and critically-important efficiency for the last three and a half decades – in the coming years. Indianapolis is only guaranteed to host the NFL Combine through 2024.

But that doesn't mean Gahl and several high-profile Hoosiers – including Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts' organization – aren't doing everything they can to keep the NFL Combine where it belongs.

"If you're really trying to inform your draft decision-making," Gahl said, "there is no better city."

Indianapolis last year fended off bids from Dallas and Los Angeles to earn hosting rights for the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024. In 2022, so much of the chatter around the halls of the Indianapolis Convention Center and at bars and restaurants from Prime 47 to St. Elmo's to High Velocity was about how disappointed everyone would be if the NFL Combine were to leave here.

Indianapolis is well-equipped to host the NFL Combine by allowing all 32 teams the most productive, efficient process to gather information ahead of the NFL Draft. Players only have to travel five minutes from the Indianapolis Convention Center to an IU Health facility for medical imaging and testing, which is a critically-important aspect to the NFL Combine. Once they're under the convention center roof, they don't have to go outside again – their hotels are connected by sky bridges, and Lucas Oil Stadium is connected by a tunnel.

"It's nearly impossible to replicate the ease in which these prospects go through a battery of tests in a very short amount of time," Gahl said. "IU Health is the linchpin for Indianapolis hanging on to this. It has been and will be, and we put that first and foremost when we go out to retain this."

It's an ideal setup for players to be their best selves in front of 32 prospective employers; for the hordes of general managers, football operations staffers, coaches, medical and/or strength and conditioning personnel here, the compact nature of Indianapolis' NFL Combine setup allows for valuable time to be maximized to the fullest extent.

"If you subscribe to the idea of why the Combine exists, which is to look at prospects and inform your decision for the draft, that's really what you need to do is you need to have as much time in front of these prospects as possible," Gahl said. "And we make that easy and convenient."

Those are the biggest reasons and selling points for why Gahl and the city of Indianapolis are fighting to keep the NFL Combine here beyond 2024. But there's also something to be said for Indianapolis making the NFL Combine not only an important event, but a special one, too.

Debuting in 2023 is an interactive fan festival in the south lot of Lucas Oil Stadium, which features punt, pass and kick games, live music, concessions and an NFL exhibit brought in from Super Bowl LVII. Fans can also get an up-close look at on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, too. Learn how you can attend from March 2-5 by clicking here.

Beyond making the NFL Combine an interactive experience for fans, there's something special about seemingly the entire NFL universe existing in a five-block radius for an entire week.

A snapshot from Wednesday night spent along Maryland St.: An offensive coordinator walking east in the early evening. A high-profile assistant coach quietly eating alone at a restaurant bar. Another assistant coach having a lengthy conversation with a media member at a packed bar. A head coach walking through a hotel lobby while an All-Pro player in his own division holds court nearby.

The best way to put it: If you need to be somewhere in 30 minutes, give yourself an extra hour to get there, because chances are you're going to run into several friends you only see at the NFL Combine along the way.

Through the work of Gahl and several others, Indianapolis will fight to keep the NFL Combine here. And plenty of folks around downtown Indianapolis hope those efforts are successful.

"It feels right," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "It's the perfect setup in terms of how you can access everything down here so conveniently.

"... It's the perfect spot for it. We'll see what the future holds but I'll take every year I can get here."

Behind the Scenes: 2023 NFL Combine

View photos from behind the scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

2023_combine_thumbnail-photo-gallery-BTS
1 / 54
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
2 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
3 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
4 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
5 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
6 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
7 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
8 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
9 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
10 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
11 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications, Shane Steichen Head Coach
12 / 54

Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications, Shane Steichen Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
13 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
14 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
15 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
16 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
17 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
18 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
19 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
21 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
22 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
23 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
24 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
25 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
26 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
27 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
28 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
29 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
30 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
31 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
32 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
33 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
34 / 54

Head Coach Shane Steichen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
35 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
36 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard and \Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications
37 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard and \Matt Conti Senior Director of Football Communications

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
38 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
39 / 54

General Manager Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Mike Stevens Manager of Broadcast Operations/Executive Producer of Game Presentation
40 / 54

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Mike Stevens Manager of Broadcast Operations/Executive Producer of Game Presentation

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
41 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
42 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Hayden Clark Football Communications Coordinator
43 / 54

Hayden Clark Football Communications Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
44 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
45 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
46 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
47 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
48 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Casey Vallier Coordinator of Radio Production, Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell
49 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Casey Vallier Coordinator of Radio Production, Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, Greg Cosell

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
50 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
51 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
52 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
53 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 NFL Scouting Combine
54 / 54

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Don't Miss The Action!

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, which means the NFL Draft is up next. With the Colts holding the No. 4 overall pick, there has never been a better time to join Colts Nation!

Explore Season Ticket Memberships here and be sure to join our Official Priority List here to be the first to see the 2023 Schedule this spring!

Related Content

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Non-Quarterback Updates On Free Agency, Shaquille Leonard, Returning Colts Players

Most of the questions Chris Ballard fielded on Wednesday at the NFL Combine were about quarterbacks, but he did offer some noteworthy insight into a handful of other positions ahead of the start of free agency in less than two weeks.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: What Shane Steichen's Process Will Be To Develop A Rookie Quarterback, If The Colts Draft One

Shane Steichen has proven to be adept at developing young quarterbacks, from Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: How Colts Evaluate Potentially Trading Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears, Staying At No. 4 And Other Draft Pick Scenarios

If the Colts decide to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, where will they pick?

news

NFL Combine Notebook: The Traits Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard And Colts Will Look For In 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned at the NFL Combine about how the Colts will evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be A Titan,' Texans Looking To Add Quarterbacks And More AFC South News From NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine brought about some noteworthy news for the Colts' AFC South opposition.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Nick Sirianni On Why 'Indy Got A Special Coach' In Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach discussed his former offensive coordinator at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Making Strong Push To Host Combine In 2023, 2024

Indianapolis is one of three cities that will bid to host the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024, and despite widespread support from those involved in this year's event, it could head to Dallas or Los Angeles in the near future.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Now With Bears, Matt Eberflus Thankful For What He Learned From Frank Reich

Former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said he learned a lot from Frank Reich on how to be a head coach, now that he's in that role with the Chicago Bears.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: T.Y. Hilton's Future, Chris Ballard's Approach To Free Agency

While Chris Ballard and Frank Reich's press conferences on Tuesday mostly focused on the Colts' future at quarterback, they also discussed T.Y. Hilton's desire to keep playing, the team's approach in free agency and what's next at a few key positions.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich Address Carson Wentz, Colts' Future At Quarterback

The Colts' general manager and head coach spoke to the media Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising