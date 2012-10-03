NFL CAPSULES -- WEEK 5

]()

WEEK 5 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2012

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-0) AT ST. LOUIS RAMS (2-2)

SERIES

CARDINALS

RAMS

SERIES LEADER

33-31-2

STREAKS

10 of past 11

COACHES VS. OPP.

Whisenhunt: 9-1

Fisher: 2-2

LAST WEEK

W 24-21 (OT) vs. Dolphins

W 19-13 vs. Seahawks

LAST GAME

11/27/11: Cardinals 23 at Rams 20. Arizona erases 10-3 halftime deficit with 17 consecutive 3rd-quarter points, capped by CB-PR Patrick Peterson's 80-yard PR-TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/27/11

BROADCAST

NFLN (7:00 PM CT): Brad Nessler, Mike Mayock, Alex Flanagan (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Arz.), 93 (StL.). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Arz.), 226 (StL.).

STATS

PASSING

Kolb: 67-107-752-7 (T3C)-2-97.6

Bradford: 77-125-881-4-4-80.1

RUSHING

R. Williams: 44-131-3.0-0

S. Jackson: 59-195-3.3-0

RECEIVING

Fitzgerald: 22-245-11.1-2

Amendola: 31 (2L)-351-11.3-2

OFFENSE

271.0

287.0

TAKE/GIVE

4

2

DEFENSE

357.0

348.8

SACKS

Acho, Washington: 3

Quinn: 3

INTs

4 tied: 1

Finnegan: 3 (T2L)

PUNTING

Zastudil: 47.5

Hekker (R): 46.6

KICKING

Feely: 31 (10/10 PAT; 7/7 FG)

Zuerlein (R): 41 (3C) (5/5 PAT; 12/12 FG)

NOTES

CARDINALS:Are 4-0 for 1st time since 1974. Club has won 11 past 13, best record in NFL over past 13…QB KEVIN KOLB passed for 324 yards & 3 TDs last week, his most with Arz. Leads NFC with 120.2 rating on 3rd down…WR LARRY FITZGERALD has 13 TDs in past 15 vs. Rams & has TD in 11 of those 15. Since 2005, leads NFL in rec. yards (9,080) & rec. TDs (67). WR ANDRE ROBERTS had career-high 118 yards & 2 TDs last week. Has 6 TDs in past 8… Club has 2 sacks in 10 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. LB DARYL WASHINGTON has sack in 4 of past 5. Is 1 of 4 NFL players with 8 sacks (8) & 2 INTs (2) since 2011. DE CALAIS CAMPBELL has 5 sacks in past 5 vs. Rams. LB SAM ACHO has 3 sacks in 2 career meetings. Had 2 sacks, 2 FFs & FR in last game vs. StL. CB-PR PATRICK PETERSON has PR-TD in both career meetings (99 & 80 yards). Has 4 career 80 yards PR-TDs & needs 1 to tie NFL record…RAMS: QB SAM BRADFORD made NFL debut vs. Arz. (9/12/10) & threw 1st TD pass. Ranks 4th in NFC with 102.2 rating on 3rd down…RB STEVEN JACKSON has 100-yard rushing game in 3 of past 5 meetings. Since 2006, avg. 112.3 scrimmage yards per game (10,111 yards, 90 games), best in NFL (min. 60 games). Rookie RB DARYL RICHARDSON is 4th among NFC rookies with 135 rush yards…WR-PR DANNY AMENDOLA is 2nd in NFL with 31 receptions. Avg. 163.5 total yards per game in career vs. Arz. (654 yards, 4 games). Has 263 KR, 208 PR & 183 rec. yards in those 4…DE CHRIS LONG has 12 sacks in past 14. In past 16 at home, has 13.5 sacks. DE ROBERT QUINN has sack in 5 of past 7 at home. LB JAMES LAURINAITIS is 1 of 2 NFC players (PATRICK WILLIS) with 8 sacks (8) & 5 INTs (5) since 2009. CB CORTLAND FINNEGAN has INT in 3 of 1st 4 games with Rams…Rookie K GREG ZUERLEIN ties for NFL lead with 12 FGs (12/12). Is only player in NFL history with 60 & 50 yard FG in same game.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2012

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-1)

SERIES

DOLPHINS

BENGALS

SERIES LEADER

13-5

STREAKS

10 of past 12

2 of past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Philbin: 0-0

Lewis: 2-1

LAST WEEK

L 24-21 (OT) at Cardinals

W 27-10 at Jaguars

LAST GAME

10/31/10: Dolphins 22 at Bengals 14. Miami RB Ricky Williams rushes for TD & Dan Carpenter kicks 5 FGs as Dolphins earn comeback victory in Week 8.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/31/10

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Marv Albert, Rich Gannon. SIRIUS: 128 (Mia.), 85 (Cin.). XM: 230 (Cin.).

STATS

PASSING

Tannehill (R): 80-143-1,046-2-6-66.4

Dalton: 85-126-1,111-8 (T2C)-4-103.0 (3C)

RUSHING

Bush: 67-369 (3C)-5.5-2

Green-Ellis: 82-286-3.5-2

RECEIVING

Hartline: 25 (T2C)-455 (1L)-18.2-1

Green: 27 (1C)-428 (2L)-15.9-3 (T3C)

OFFENSE

397.0

389.3

TAKE/GIVE

-5

-3

DEFENSE

354.5

365.5

SACKS

Wake: 4.5 (3C)

Atkins: 5 (T3L)

INTs

S. Smith: 2 (T1C)

Crocker: 1

PUNTING

Fields: 50.4 (3C)

Huber: 44.1

KICKING

Carpenter: 24 (9/9 PAT; 5/8 FG)

Nugent: 34 (13/13 PAT; 7/7 FG)

NOTES

DOLPHINS:Club has won 6 of past 7 at Cin…Rookie QB RYAN TANNEHILL (No. 8 overall) passed for 431 yards last week, 2nd-most by rookie QB in NFL history (CAM NEWTON, 432). Tannehill aims for 1st career win on road. Ranks 2nd among NFL rookies with 1,046 passing yards (ROBERT GRIFFIN III, 1,070)…Dolphins avg. 153.3 rush yards per game, 3rd-best in AFC…As Dolphin, RB REGGIE BUSHis averaging 5.1 yards per carry (283 att., 1,455 rush yards in 19 games). Bush averages 92.3 rush yards per game in '12 (67 att., 369 yards). Rookie FB JORVORSKIE LANE has rush TD in each of past 2 games…Ohio native, WR BRIAN HARTLINE has NFL-best 455 receiving yards. Hartline posted franchise-record 253 receiving yards last week, incl. career-long 80-yard TD. WR DAVONE BESS posted 3rd 100-yard receiving game of career (123) last week. In past 2, Bess has 12 catches for 209 yards (17.4 avg.)…DE CAMERON WAKE had career-high 4.5 sacks last week…LB KOA MISI recorded career-high 1.5 sacks in Week 4…CB SEAN SMITHhad career-best 2 INTs vs. Arz. Smith posted 1st INT of career at Cin. on 10/31/10…BENGALS:Club has averaged 33 points per game in past 3 wins…QB ANDY DALTONhas NFL-best 151.7 4th quarter passer rating. In past 3, Dalton has 8 TDs vs. 3 INTs & 118.7 rating. Bengals are 5-1 when Dalton has 100 passer rating…RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS has 3 rush TDs in past 4 against Mia. (w/ NE)…WR A.J. GREEN seeks 3rd straight game with 100 receiving yards (183, 117). Green (92) needs 8 rec. to reach 100 career. In past 3, WR ANDREW HAWKINS is averaging 23 yards per catch (7 rec., 161 yards)…Defense has NFL-best 17 sacks…DT GENO ATKINShas 3 sacks in past 2…DE CARLOS DUNLAP has 15 sacks in past 20 games…S CHRIS CROCKER had INT in season debut last week…LB REY MAUALUGA leads team with 33 tackles. Rookie LB VONTAZE BURFICT (undrafted free agent) registered 1st career sack last week…KR-WR BRANDON TATE had 103-yard KR-TD against Dolphins on 10/4/10 (w/Patriots).

GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1-2)

SERIES

PACKERS

COLTS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 20-20-1

STREAKS

3 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

McCarthy: 1-0

Arians: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 28-27 vs. Saints

Bye (Wk. 3: L 22-17 vs. Jaguars)

LAST GAME

10/19/08: Colts 14 at Packers 34. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers completes 21 of 28 passes as S Nick Collins (62 yards) & S Aaron Rouse (99 yards) each have INT-TDs.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/26/04: Colts 45, Packers 31. Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning passes for 393 yards & 5 TDs as WRs Reggie Wayne (184) & Brandon Stokley (110) each eclipse 100 rec. yards.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Thom Brennaman, Brian Billick, Laura Okmin (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 92 (GB), 112 (Ind.). XM: 231 (Ind.).

STATS

PASSING

Rodgers: 109-156-1,064-7 (T3C)-3-95.7

Luck (R): 65-122-846-5-4-75.4

RUSHING

Benson: 64-228-3.6-1

D. Brown: 43-155-3.6-1

RECEIVING

Nelson: 21-260-12.4-1

Wayne: 23-294-12.8-1

OFFENSE

333.5

357.0

TAKE/GIVE

-1

-4

DEFENSE

314.3

362.7

SACKS

Matthews: 7 (1C)

Mathis: 4

INTs

T. Williams: 2

Freeman: 1

PUNTING

Masthay: 46.1

McAfee: 50.3

KICKING

Crosby: 23 (8/8 PAT; 5/5 FG)

Vinatieri: 19 (7/7 PAT; 4/6 FG)

NOTES

PACKERS: QB AARON RODGERShas won 5 of past 6 starts vs. AFC (incl. SB). Had 116.1 rating in 2011 vs. AFC. Packers are 23-0 when Rodgers starts & has 115 rating, incl. last week. Had 4 TD passes in Week 4 & Packers are 8-0 when Rodgers has 4 …RB CEDRIC BENSON rushed for TD in last game vs. Ind. (10/16/11 with Cin.)…WR JORDY NELSON had 8 catches for 93 yards & TD last week. Has TD in 4 of past 5 vs. AFC (incl. SB). WR GREG JENNINGS has TD in 4 of past 5 vs. AFC (incl. SB) & has 5 TDs in those 5. WR JAMES JONES had 2 TDs last week. WR-PR-KR RANDALL COBB is only player in NFL with 200 KR (205), 100 PR (108), 150 rec. (162) & 25 rush (48) yards. TE JERMICHAEL FINLEY ties for 6th among TEs with 19 rec…Since 2010 (incl. playoffs), CB TRAMON WILLIAMS leads NFL with 15 INTs. Since joining GB in 2006, DB CHARLES WOODSON has 38 INTs (2nd in NFL) & 9 INT-TDs (1st in NFL). LB CLAY MATTHEWS had sack last week & ranks 2nd in NFL with 7 sacks…COLTS:Aim for 4th consecutive home win vs. GB…Since '90, team is 13-10 (.565) after bye…Rookie QB ANDREW LUCK has passed for 300 in 2 of 3 starts (309 at Chi; 313 vs. Jax.). At home, Luck has 537 pass yards with 4 TDs vs. 1 INT & 88.5 rating. Had season-best 50 rush yards last game…RB DONALD BROWN has 2 rush TDs in past 3 vs. NFC…In 2 games vs. GB, WR REGGIE WAYNE has 13 rec. for 208 yards (16 avg.) & TD. Wayne (12,002) needs 60 rec. yards to surpass WR DERRICK MASON (12,061) for No. 19 on all-time list. Averages 98 rec. yards per game in '12. WR DONNIE AVERY tied career-high with 9 catches & had 111 yards in last game vs. NFC. Rookie WR T.Y. HILTON (3rd round, No. 92) had 1st career 100-yard receiving game (113) with 4 catches, incl. 40-yard TD, in Week 3…LB ROBERT MATHIS aims for 7th game in row with at least 1 sack. Has 4 sacks in past 3 vs. NFC. Since entering NFL in '02, DWIGHT FREENEY is tied for 4th in NFL with 102.5 sacks (JARED ALLEN, 107; DE MARCUS WARE, 104.5; JULIUS PEPPERS, 102.5).

BALTIMORE RAVENS (3-1) AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-3)

SERIES

RAVENS

CHIEFS

SERIES LEADER

3-2

STREAKS

Past 2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Harbaugh: 2-0

Crennel: 3-5

LAST WEEK

W 23-16 vs. Browns

L 37-20 vs. Chargers

LAST GAME

9/13/09: Chiefs 24 at Ravens 38. Baltimore RB Willis McGahee has rushing & receiving TD as Ravens defense limits Kansas City to 188 total yards on Kickoff Weekend.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/10/06: Ravens 20, Chiefs 10. Baltimore QB Steve McNair completes 87-yard TD pass to WR Mark Clayton & RB Jamal Lewis has TD run. Ravens S Ed Reed adds 2 INTs.

BROADCAST

CBS (12:00 PM CT): Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts. SIRIUS: 93 (Bal.), 137 (KC). XM: 232 (KC).

STATS

PASSING

Flacco: 99-156-1,269 (1C)-7-3-95.8

Cassel: 94-161-1,058-5-7-70.4

RUSHING

Rice: 64-317-5.0-3 (T3C)

Charles: 72-415 (1C)-5.8-2

RECEIVING

Rice (RB): 22-174-7.9-0

Bowe: 25 (T2C)-342-13.7-3 (T3C)

OFFENSE

424.0 (2L)

419.5 (3C)

TAKE/GIVE

4 (3C)

-13

DEFENSE

390.3

334.0

SACKS

Ellerbe: 2.5

Houston: 4

INTs

E. Reed: 2 (T1C)

Flowers, Routt: 1

PUNTING

Koch: 46.8

Colquitt: 45.5

KICKING

Tucker (R): 37 (2C) (13/13 PAT; 8/9 FG)

Succop: 32 (8/8 PAT; 8/9 FG)

NOTES

RAVENS:Incl. postseason, Bal. aims for 4th consecutive win vs. KC…Offense averages AFC-high 6.4 yards per play…For career, QB JOE FLACCOis 2-0 vs. KC (incl. playoffs) & has completed 51 of 77 passes (66.2 pct.) for 572 yards with 5 TDs vs. 1 INT & 104.5 rating. Aims for 3rd consecutive game with 300 passing yards (382, 356). Ravens are 25-2 (.926) when he has 100 rating…RB RAY RICEhad 108 rush yards on 19 att. (5.7 avg.) in only regular-season meeting vs. KC. Ravens are 12-2 (.857) when Rice has 100 rush yards in game…In past 2, WR TORREY SMITH has 12 catches for 224 yards (18.7 avg.) with 3 TDs. WR ANQUAN BOLDIN had season-best in rec. (9) & yards (131) last week. Since '03, Boldin ranks 2nd in NFL among WRs with 726 catches (REGGIE WAYNE, 809). WR JACOBY JONES is averaging 18.9 yards per catch in '12 (9 rec., 170 yards)…S ED REED had 2 career INTs in last reg. season game at KC (12/10/06). S BERNARD POLLARD was selected in 2nd round (No. 54) by KC in '06 NFL Draft & spent 3 seasons with Chiefs (2006-08)…CB CARY WILLIAMS had 63-yard INT-TD return last week (1st career INT)…CHIEFS:Aim for 7th consecutive win in Oct…Since '09, Chiefs are 6-0 at home when QB MATT CASSELhas 100 rating…KC averages AFC-best 173.5 rush yards per game in '12…RB JAMAAL CHARLES had 82 rush yards on 9 att. (9.1 avg.), incl. 41-yard TD run in only meeting vs. Ravens (WC on 1/9/11). Averages NFL-best 128 scrimmage yards per game in '12 (415 rush; 97 rec.). Since '09, Charles averages 84.3 rush yards per game at home (1,517 total)…In past 3, WR DWAYNE BOWE is averaging 96.3 rec. yards per game with 3 TDs. Bowe (39) needs TD rec. to become 5th player in club history with 40 career. Averages 6.3 receptions per game, tied for 3rd-most in AFC…DE ROPATI PITOITUA had career-best 2 sacks last week…LB JUSTIN HOUSTON has 9.5 sacks in past 9. In past 2 (incl. playoffs), LB TAMBA HALI has 3 sacks, 2 FFs & FR vs. Bal…CB BRANDON FLOWERSposted 1st INT of season & 14th of career last week.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-4) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (2-2)

SERIES

BROWNS

GIANTS

SERIES LEADER

26-19-2

STREAKS

4 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Shurmur: 0-0

Coughlin: 8-3

LAST WEEK

L 23-16 at Ravens

L 19-17 at Eagles

LAST GAME

10/13/08: Giants 14 at Browns 35. Cleveland WR Braylon Edwards records 5 catches for career-high 154 yards (30.8 avg.) & 1 TD as Browns defeat New York on Monday night.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/26/04: Giants 27, Browns 10. New York races to 17-0 halftime lead en route to Week 3 victory. Giants RB Tiki Barber records 106 rushing yards & 1 TD.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:00 PM ET): Greg Gumbel, Dan Dierdorf. SIRIUS: 106 (Cle.), 94 (NYG). XM: 227 (NYG).

STATS

PASSING

Weeden (R): 90-167-3-7-60.4

Manning: 103-160-1,320 (2L)-7 (T3C)-4-94.3

RUSHING

Richardson (R): 64-222-3.5-3 (T3C)

A. Brown: 38-198-5.2-3 (T3C)

RECEIVING

Richardson (R) (RB): 15-122-8.1-1

Cruz: 32 (1L)-388 (3C)-12.1-2

OFFENSE

311.5

411.0

TAKE/GIVE

-1

3

DEFENSE

403.3

372.3

SACKS

D. Jackson: 3

Blackburn, Umenyiora: 2

INTs

D. Jackson, Robertson: 2 (T1C)

Boley: 3 (T2L)

PUNTING

Hodges: 43.1

Weatherford: 44.5

KICKING

Dawson: 31 (7/7 PAT; 8/8 FG)

Tynes: 43 (3L) (10/10 PAT; 11/12 FG)

NOTES

BROWNS:Rookie QB BRANDON WEEDEN has 300 passing yards in 2 of past 3 (322 on 9/16 – most passing yards by Browns rookie; 320 on 9/27)…Rookie RB TRENT RICHARDSON aims for 4th consecutive game with rush TD. In 2 road games, Richardson averages 124.5 scrimmage yards per game. Had season-best 57 receiving yards last week. Leads AFC rookies with 222 rush yards…WR GREG LITTLE had season-high 77 rec. yards last week. Little had career-best 131 rec. yards, incl. career-long 76-yard TD catch in last road game vs. NFC (against Arz. on 12/18/11)…TE BENJAMIN WATSONhad team-high 5 rec. in Week 4…Defense has 13 sacks in '12, tied for 2nd-most in AFC (CIN., 17; HOU., 13)…LBsD'QWELL JACKSON (2) & CRAIG ROBERTSON (2) have totaled 4 INTs in '12…Cle. is tied for AFC lead w/ 6 INTs this season…S T.J. WARD leads team with 27 tackles…DT AHTYBA RUBIN& DE JABAAL SHEARD each posted 1st sack of season last week…GIANTS:Incl. SB, QB ELI MANNING has won 7 in row vs. AFC. Has 200 pass yards in 23 consecutive games, 2nd longest streak in NFL history. Incl. playoffs, has won 8 of past 10…RB AHMAD BRADSHAW has 6 rush TDs in past 4 vs. AFC (incl. SB). In past 10 vs. AFC (incl. SB), has 981 scrimmage yards (722 rush, 259 rec.) & 9 TDs. Rookie RB-KR DAVID WILSONranks 3rd in NFL with 30.2 KR avg…WR VICTOR CRUZ aims for 3rd in row vs. AFC with 90 yards. In past 3 vs. AFC, has 354 rec. yards (118 per game) & 2 TDs, incl. career-long 99-yarder, tied for longest in NFL history. Had 9 catches for 109 yards & TD last week. Since Jan. 1 (7 games), WR HAKEEM NICKS has 47 catches for 757 yards (108.1 per game; 16.1 avg.) & 6 TDs. WR DOMENIK HIXON had 6 catches for 114 yards in Week 4. TE MARTELLUS BENNETT has TD catch in 3 of 1st 4 games with NYG…DE JASON PIERRE-PAUL aims for 6th in row vs. AFC with sack. Has 7 sacks in past 5 vs. AFC. LB MICHAEL BOLEY leads NFL LBs with 3 INTs. Incl. SB, DE JUSTIN TUCK has 3 sacks in past 2 vs. AFC. DE OSI UMENYIORA aims for 3rd in row with sack.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-1) AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-2)

SERIES

EAGLES

STEELERS

SERIES LEADER

46-27-3

STREAKS

8 of past 11

COACHES VS. OPP.

Reid: 2-1

Tomlin: 0-1

LAST WEEK

W 19-17 vs. Giants

Bye (Wk. 3: L 34-31 at Raiders)

LAST GAME

9/21/08: Steelers 6 at Eagles 15. Philadelphia QB Donovan McNabb throws 20-yard TD pass to RB Correll Buckhalter as Eagles defense limits Pittsburgh to 33 rushing yards.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/7/04: Steelers 27, Eagles 3. Pittsburgh WR Hines Ward has TD run & TD catch as RB Jerome Bettis rushes for 149 yards. Steelers defense yields 113 total yards.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Pam Oliver (Field reporter). Dial Global Radio: Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli. SIRIUS: 91 (Phi.), 86 (Pit.). XM: 226 (Pit.).

STATS

PASSING

Vick: 88-155-1,146-4-6-72.7

Roethlisberger: 82-120-904-8 (T2C)-1-109.2 (1C)

RUSHING

McCoy: 81-384 (3L)-4.7-1

Redman: 32-72-2.3-1

RECEIVING

D. Jackson: 20-333-16.7-1

A. Brown: 18-240-13.3-1

OFFENSE

417.8 (2C)

349.3

TAKE/GIVE

-5

0

DEFENSE

298.3

291.3 (2C)

SACKS

Babin: 2.5

Woodley: 2

INTs

Rodgers-Cromartie: 3 (T2L)

Clark: 1

PUNTING

McBriar: 45.5

Butler (R): 41.4

KICKING

Henery: 30 (6/6 PAT; 8/9 FG)

Suisham: 23 (8/8 PAT; 5/5 FG)

NOTES

EAGLES: QB MICHAEL VICK is 14-3 in past 17 starts vs. AFC, including 7-1 in past 8. In last start vs. Pit. (10/22/06 w/ Atl.), Vick passed for 4 TDs, tied for most in career. Since 2010, is only NFL player with 7,000 pass (7,467) & 1,000 rush (1,395) yards…RB LE SEAN MC COY played at Pitt & scored 36 TDs (35 rush, 1 rec.) in 2 seasons with Panthers. In past 7 vs. AFC, has 10 total TDs (9 rush, 1 rec.) & has TD in 6 of those 7…Incl. playoffs, WR-PR DE SEAN JACKSON has 31 TDs (24 rec., 4 PR, 3 rush) & avg. 44.5 yards per TD (1,380 yards). WR JEREMY MACLIN has 100 yards or TD in 4 of past 5. In past 3 vs. AFC, TE BRENT CELEK has 17 catches for 378 yards (126 per game) & TD…DE JASON BABIN has 10.5 sacks in past 9. Has 7 sacks in past 4 vs. AFC. DE TRENT COLE had sack in last meeting. Since 2006, has 64.5 sacks, 3rd most in NFL. CB DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE had INT last week & ties for 2nd in NFL with 3 INTs. In only game at Pit. (9/7/08 with Hou.), LB DE MECO RYANS had 12 tackles & FR…STEELERS:Since '90, Pit. has 14-9 (.609) record after bye…Team is 9-1 at home vs. NFC under head coach MIKE TOMLIN…Club has NFL-best 56.3 pct. conversation rate on 3rd-down…QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER (27,483) needs 507 passing yards to surpass HOFer TERRY BRADSHAW (27,989) for most in franchise history. In past 2, Roethlisberger has completed 60 of 80 passes (75 pct.) for 659 yards with 6 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 123.9 rating. Has 13-1 (.929) record vs. NFC at home & has 18 TDs vs. 8 INTs & 94.8 rating…In past 8 vs. NFC, RB RASHARD MENDENHALL averages 84.6 rush yards per game (677 total)…WR MIKE WALLACE posted 1st 100-yard receiving game (123) of season last week. Aims for 4th consecutive game with TD catch in '12. WR ANTONIO BROWN has 70 rec. yards in past 3 games (240 total)…TE HEATH MILLER is tied for NFL-best with 4 TD catches in '12 & aims for 4th consecutive game with TD rec…LB LA MARR WOODLEY (50) became 6th Steeler to reach 50 career sacks last game. Aims for 3rd straight game with sack.

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-0) AT WASHINGTON REDSKINS (2-2)

SERIES

FALCONS

REDSKINS

SERIES LEADER

14-6-1

STREAKS

3 of past 4

5 of past 8

COACHES VS. OPP.

Smith: 1-0

Shanahan: 4-2

LAST WEEK

W 30-28 vs. Panthers

W 24-22 at Buccaneers

LAST GAME

11/8/09: Redskins 17 at Falcons 31. Atlanta opens 24-3 halftime lead en route to victory. Falcons RB Michael Turner rushes for 166 yards & 2 TDs while CB Tye Hill adds 62-yd. INT-TD.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/3/06: Falcons 24, Redskins 14. Atlanta RB Jerious Norwood rushes for 107 yards, including 69-yard TD, as Falcons erase 14-0 1st-quarter deficit.

BROADCAST

FOX (1:00 PM ET): Sam Rosen, John Lynch, Jennifer Hale. SIRIUS: 117 (Atl.), 113 (Was.). XM: 229 (Was.).

STATS

PASSING

Ryan: 102-147-1,162-11 (1C)-2-112.1 (1L)

Griffin III (R): 86-124-1,070-4-1-103.2 (2C)

RUSHING

Turner: 55-257-4.7-2

Morris (R): 82-376 (3C)-4.6-4 (T1L)

RECEIVING

White: 27-413 (2C)-15.3-3 (T3C)

F. Davis (TE): 15-212-14.1-0

OFFENSE

365.3

421.8 (1C)

TAKE/GIVE

10 (1L)

7 (T3L)

DEFENSE

353.3

415.3

SACKS

Abraham: 3

Kerrigan: 3.5

INTs

DeCoud: 3 (T2L)

5 tied: 1

PUNTING

Bosher: 44.8

Rocca: 46.1

KICKING

Bryant: 40 (13/13 PAT; 9/9 FG)

Cundiff: 33 (15/15 PAT; 6/10 FG)

NOTES

FALCONS: QB MATT RYAN leads NFL with 112.1 rating. In career, Falcons are 27-0 when Ryan has 100 rating (4-0 in 2012). When Ryan has 3 TD passes, team is 14-0 (3-0 in 2012)…RB MICHAEL TURNER rushed for 166 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. When Turner has 100 yards & 2 TDs, his teams are 9-0. Rushed for 103 yards last week & had 60-yard TD reception, 1st career rec. TD…WR RODDY WHITE had 8 catches for 169 yards (21.1 avg.) & 2 TDs last week. Since 2007, has 498 rec., most in NFC. In 9 career road games, WR JULIO JONES has 51 catches for 919 yards (102.1 per game) & 8 TDs. Has 100 rec. yards in 6 of past 8 on road. Aims for 5th road game in row with TD. Has 6 rec. TDs in past 4 road games. TE TONY GONZALEZ has TD in 2 of 3 career games vs. Was. Has 98 rec. TDs & needs 2 for 100…DE JOHN ABRAHAMhas 115 sacks, most among active players. Has 2.5 sacks in 3 meetings. Had sack & FF in Week 4. LB SEAN WEATHERSPOON had sack last week. DT VANCE WALKER had sack & FF in Week 4…REDSKINS: QB ROBERT GRIFFIN III leads NFL rookies & ranks 4th overall with 103.2 rating, completing 86 of 124 (69.4 pct.) for 1,070 yards with 4 TDs vs. 1 INT. Leads NFL QBs with 252 rush yards & 4 TDs. His 4 rush TDs are tied for most by any player…RB ALFRED MORRIS leads NFL rookies with 376 rush yards & ties for 1st among all players with 4 rush TDs. Redskins are 1st team in NFL history with 2 rookies (Griffin, Morris) with 4 rush TDs in team's 1st 4 games…WR PIERRE GARCON avg. 25.8 yards per catch. WR LEONARD HANKERSON aims for 4th in row with 50 rec. yards. WR SANTANA MOSS has 12 catches for 170 yards (85 per game) & TD (42 yards) in 2 career meetings. TE FRED DAVIS aims for 3rd in row with 70 rec. yards. Offense has scored 10 TDs in red zone, 2nd most in NFC…CB DE ANGELO HALL was drafted by Atl. in 1st round of 2004 Draft (No. 8 overall). Played 4 seasons with Falcons (2004-07) & had 17 INTs. Had INT last week. LB RYAN KERRIGAN had sack last week & aims for 5th in row with 0.5 sack.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-3)

SERIES

SEAHAWKS

PANTHERS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 2-2

STREAKS

2-2

COACHES VS. OPP.

Carroll: 1-0

Rivera: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 19-13 at Rams

L 30-28 at Falcons

LAST GAME

12/5/10: Panthers 14 at Seahawks 31. Trailing 14-3 at halftime, Seattle scores 28 unanswered points, fueled by 3 rushing TDs from RB Marshawn Lynch.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/16/07: Panthers 13, Seahawks 10. Carolina RB DeAngelo Williams records 35-yard TD run with 1:17 remaining for decisive points in Panthers win.

BROADCAST

FOX (4:05 PM ET): Chris Myers, Tim Ryan, Kristina Pink (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 139 (Sea.), 92 (Car.). XM: 225 (Car.).

STATS

PASSING

Wilson (R): 60-100-594-4-4-73.5

Newton: 68-107-1,013-4-5-87.5

RUSHING

Lynch: 92-423 (1L)-4.6-2

Newton (QB): 33-167-5.1-3 (T3C)

RECEIVING

Rice: 12-132-11.0-1

Olsen (TE): 20-256-12.8-1

OFFENSE

281.5

373.8

TAKE/GIVE

0

-6

DEFENSE

275.8 (1C)

393.8

SACKS

Clemons: 5 (T3L)

D. Edwards, Johnson: 3.5

INTs

Sherman: 2

3 tied: 1

PUNTING

Ryan: 50.3 (2C)

Nortman (R): 43.4

KICKING

Hauschka: 28 (7/7 PAT; 7/8 FG)

Medlock: 14 (11/11 PAT; 1/1 FG)

NOTES

SEAHAWKS: QB RUSSELL WILSON is tied for most wins by rookie QB with 2…RB MARSHAWN LYNCH leads NFL with 423 rush yards. Has 85 rush yards in 12 of past 13 games. Since Nov. 2011, Lynch leads NFL with 1,364 rush yards. Rushed for 3 TDs in last meeting & aims for 3rd in row vs. Car. with rush TD. Rushed for 118 yards & TD last week. RB-PR-KR LEON WASHINGTON ranks 2nd in NFL with 37.7 KR avg. Had 69-yard KR last week...10 different players have 1 catch led by WR SIDNEY RICE (12)…Rush defense ranks 2nd in NFL (62.8 yards per game) & overall defense ranks 3rd in NFL (275.8 yards per game). DE CHRIS CLEMONShad sack in last meeting. Rookie DE BRUCE IRVIN ties for lead among NFC rookies with 2.5 sacks. CB RICHARD SHERMANhad INT last week & has INT in 3 of past 5 games. DE JASON JONES & DT ALAN BRANCH each had sack in Week 4…PANTHERS: QB CAM NEWTON passed for 2 TDs & rushed for 1 last week. Is only player in NFL history with 25 pass (25) & 15 rush (17) TDs in 1st 20 NFL games. Rushed for 17th career TD last week, most by QB in 1st 2 NFL seasons …RB DE ANGELO WILLIAMS had 35-yard TD run in last meeting. Rushed for TD last week. When Williams has 18 att., team is 15-3 (.833). RB JONATHAN STEWART rushed for 92 yards & TD in last game vs. Sea …WR STEVE SMITH had 59-yard PR-TD in 2005 NFC Champ Game vs. Sea. In past 7 at home, has 4 100-yard games. WR KEALOHA PILARES had 1st career rec. TD (36 yards) last week. Had 101-yard KR-TD last year. In 2010 Div. Playoff vs. Sea. (1/16/11 with Chi.), TE GREG OLSEN had 3 catches for career-high 113 yards (37.7 avg.) & TD (career-long 58 yards). Had 6 catches for 89 yards & TD last week…LB JON BEASON had sack in last meeting. DE CHARLES JOHNSON had career-high 3.5 sacks last week. Has 20.5 sacks in past 26. Had sack in last game vs. Sea. DT DWAN EDWARDS has 3.5 sacks, 2nd most by NFC DT. S CHARLES GODFREY had INT in last meeting. CB CAPTAIN MUNNERLYN had INT in last game vs. Sea.

CHICAGO BEARS (3-1) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-3)

SERIES

BEARS

JAGUARS

SERIES LEADER

3-2

STREAKS

2 of past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Smith: 1-1

Mularkey: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 34-18 at Cowboys

L 27-10 vs. Bengals

LAST GAME

12/7/08: Jaguars 10 at Bears 23. Chicago QB Kyle Orton throws 2 TD passes (2, 22) & K Robbie Gould converts 3 FGs (22, 36, 35).

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/12/04: Bears 3 at Jaguars 22. Jacksonville QB Byron Leftwich passes for 242 yards & 2 TDs. Jaguars defense limits Chicago to 210 total yards.

BROADCAST

FOX (4:05 PM ET): Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 93 (Chi.), 136 (Jax.). XM: 228 (Jax.).

STATS

PASSING

Cutler: 67-117-917-5-6-75.3

Gabbert: 63-113-654-5-1-83.7

RUSHING

Bush: 54-180-3.3-3 (T3C)

Jones-Drew: 72-352-4.9-1

RECEIVING

Marshall: 23-352-15.3-2

Jones-Drew (RB): 13-83-6.4-1

OFFENSE

307.5

254.3

TAKE/GIVE

7 (T3L)

0

DEFENSE

316.8

404.8

SACKS

Melton: 4

Alualu, Knighton: 1

INTs

Jennings: 4 (1L)

Bosworth, Posluszny: 1

PUNTING

Podlesh: 43.0

Anger (R): 52.0 (1L)

KICKING

Gould: 36 (12/12 PAT; 8/8 FG)

Scobee: 24 (3/4 PAT; 7/7 FG)

NOTES

BEARS: QB JAY CUTLER completed 18 of 24 (75 pct.) for 275 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 140.1 rating last week. Incl. playoffs, when he has 100 rating, his teams are 25-0. Is 5-1 in past 6 starts vs. AFC…RB MATT FORTÉ is 1 of 2 players with 4,000 rush (4,396) & 2,000 rec. yards (2,071) since 2008 (RAY RICE)…In 2 career meetings, WR BRANDON MARSHALL has 16 catches for 231 yards (115.5 per game). Had 7 catches for 138 yards & TD last week. Since 2007, has 497 catches, 3rd most in NFL. WR-KR-PR DEVIN HESTER had 34-yard rec. TD last week. Incl. playoffs, has 19 total return TDs (12 PR, 6 KR, 1 missed FG), tied with HOFer DEION SANDERS for most in NFL history…Bears lead NFL with 14 takeaways, 11 INTs & 3 INT-TDs. LB LANCE BRIGGS (74 yards) & CB CHARLES TILLMAN (25) each had INT-TD last week. Tillman is only player in NFL with 25 INTs (27) & 25 FFs (27) since 2005. CB TIM JENNINGS has 5 INTs in past 5. S MAJOR WRIGHT has 3 INTs in past 2, incl. INT-TD. DE JULIUS PEPPERS has 7 sacks in past 8 vs. AFC…JAGUARS:Club is 24-9 (.727) vs. NFC at home…QB BLAINE GABBERT passed for 260 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 96.1 rating in only meeting vs. NFC (Min. on 9/9) in '12…In past 10 vs. NFC, RB MAURICE JONES-DREW is averaging 102.4 rush yards per game (216 att., 1,024 yards). Since '09, leads NFL with 4,673 rush yards. Has 80 rush yards in 5 of past 6 in Oct. Jones-Drew (291) needs 9 catches to join JIMMY SMITH (862) & KEENAN MC CARDELL (499) as only players with 300 rec. in club history…TE MARCEDES LEWIS had 2nd TD catch of season & 19th of career last week, most TD catches by TE in club history…Rookie WR JUSTIN BLACKMON had team-high 6 catches last week. WR CECIL SHORTS has 4 catches for 147 yards (36.8 avg.) with 2 TDs (39 & 80 yards) in 4th Q this season…LB KYLE BOSWORTH had 1st career INT last week…In only meeting vs. Bears (w/ Jets on 12/26/10), S DWIGHT LOWERY had 20-yard INT-TD…CB RASHEAN MATHIS has 11 INTs vs. NFC…DT TYSON ALUALU has 2 sacks in past 3 vs. NFC.

DENVER BRONCOS (2-2) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

SERIES

BRONCOS

PATRIOTS

SERIES LEADER

25-17

STREAKS

15 of past 20 overall

COACHES VS. OPP.

Fox: 1-4

Belichick: 5-10

LAST WEEK

W 37-6 vs. Raiders

W 52-28 at Bills

LAST REG-SEA GAME

12/18/11: Patriots 41 at Broncos 23. New England QB Tom Brady passes for 320 yards with 2 TDs & adds rushing TD as Patriots improve to 11-3.

LAST REG-SEA GAME AT SITE

10/20/08: Patriots 41, Broncos 7. New England QB Matt Cassel passes for 185 yards & 3 TDs, 2 in 2nd half, with 0 INTs for 136.3 passer rating.

BROADCAST

CBS (4:25 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms. Dial Global Radio: Kevin Kugler, Mark Malone. SIRIUS: 85 (Den.), 86 (NE). XM: 226 (NE).

STATS

PASSING

Manning: 99-153-1,162 (3C)-8 (T2C)-3-96.9

Brady: 101-154-1,227 (2C)-7-1-102.4

RUSHING

McGahee: 69-325-4.7-3 (T2C)

Ridley: 74-339-4.6-3 (T2C)

RECEIVING

Decker: 24-322-13.4-1

Welker: 25 (T2C)-380 (3C)-15.2-0

OFFENSE

387.0

438.3 (1L)

TAKE/GIVE

-4

8 (1C)

DEFENSE

308.0 (3C)

366.8

SACKS

Miller: 3

Jones (R): 3

INTs

Porter, Woodyard: 1

McCourty, Wilson (R): 2 (T1C)

PUNTING

Colquitt: 48.0

Mesko: 38.6

KICKING

Prater: 32 (11/11 PAT; 7/7 FG)

Gostkowski: 44 (1L) (14/14 PAT; 10/13 FG)

NOTES

BRONCOS:Have won 5 of past 7 at NE…QB PEYTON MANNINGhas 4 TDs in each of past 2 vs. NE. Registered 65th career game with 300 passing yards (338) last week, most in NFL history. In past 2, Manning has 668 passing yards with 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 103.4 rating…RB WILLIS MC GAHEE averages 90.7 rush yards per game on road as Bronco (816 yards in 9 gms). Posted 32nd career 100-yard rush game (112) last week, most among active players…WR DEMARYIUS THOMAS had 7 catches for 116 yards (16.6 avg.) in only reg. season meeting vs. NE. Recorded 4th 100-yard receiving game of career last week. In past 2, WR ERIC DECKER is averaging 107.5 rec. yards per game (215 total)…TE JOEL DREESSENaims for 3rd straight game with TD catch. In last game vs. NE (w/ Hou. on 1/3/10), had 6 catches for 81 yards (13.5 avg.) with 1 TD…LB ELVIS DUMERVIL has 2.5 sacks in past 2…S MIKE ADAMSleads team with 8 passes defensed…PATRIOTS:In past 3 wins vs. Den. (incl. playoffs), NE averaged 42.3 points per game (41, 41, 45)…QB TOM BRADYhas thrown TD pass in 36 consecutive games, tied with BRETT FAVRE (2002-04) for 3rd-longest streak in NFL history. Brady (48) needs 300-yard passing game to tie HOFer WARREN MOON (49) for 7th-most in NFL history. In past 2 vs. Den. (incl. playoffs), Brady has 10 TDs vs. 1 INT & 137.6 rating…NE became 2nd team in NFL history with 300-yard passer (Brady, 340 yards), 2 100-yard rushers (BRANDON BOLDEN, 137 & STEVAN RIDLEY, 106) & 2 100-yard receivers (WES WELKER, 129 & ROB GRONKOWSKI, 104) last week…WR WES WELKER aims for 3rd straight game with 8 rec. & 100 yards. Since '07, Welker leads NFL with 579 rec. WR BRANDON LLOYD had career-best in rec. (77) & rec. yards (1,448) w/Den in '10…TE ROB GRONKOWSKI recorded 30th TD catch in 36th game last week, fewest in NFL history by TE to 30…CB DEVIN MC COURTY tied career-high with 2 INTs last week. S TAVON WILSON leads NFL rookies with 2 INTs…LB ROB NINKOVICH has 3.5 sacks in 3 career games vs. Den. (incl. postseason).

TENNESSEE TITANS (1-3) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-1)

SERIES

TITANS

VIKINGS

SERIES LEADER

7-4

STREAKS

4 of past 5

COACHES VS. OPP.

Munchak: 0-0

Frazier: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 38-14 at Texans

W 20-13 at Lions

LAST GAME

9/28/08: Vikings 17 at Titans 30. Tennessee RB Chris Johnson rushes for 61 yards & 2 TDs (1, 6) as Titans race to 20-7 1st-half lead en route to victory.

LAST GAME AT SITE

10/24/04: Vikings 20, Titans 3. Minnesota RB Moe Williams (1-yard rush) & WR Marcus Robinson (2-yard rec.) score 2nd-quarter TDs in home win.

BROADCAST

CBS (3:25 PM CT): Bill Macatee, Steve Tasker. SIRIUS: 91 (Ten.), 113 (Min.). XM: 229 (Min.).

STATS

PASSING

Locker: 67-106-781-4-2-90.2

Ponder: 84-123-824-4-0-97.7

RUSHING

C. Johnson: 58-186-3.2-0

Peterson: 79-332-4.2-2

RECEIVING

Wright (R): 18-148-8.2-2

Harvin: 30 (3L)-299-10.0-0

OFFENSE

314.5

321.8

TAKE/GIVE

-6

1

DEFENSE

421.5

313.5

SACKS

6 tied: 1

Griffen: 3

INTs

Verner: 1

Robinson: 1

PUNTING

Kern: 49.3

Kluwe: 46.0

KICKING

Bironas: 27 (9/9 PAT; 6/8 FG)

Walsh (R): 36 (9/9 PAT; 9/10 FG)

NOTES

TITANS:Have won 10 of past 13 on road vs. NFC…QB JAKE LOCKERpassed for career-high 378 yards with 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 113 rating in only start vs. NFC (vs. Det. on 9/23/12)…RB CHRIS JOHNSON posted season-best 141 rush yards last week. Has 29 career 100-yard rush games & Titans are 21-8 (.724) in such games. In 17 career games vs. NFC, Johnson averages 97.4 rush yards per game & has 17 rush TDs…WR NATE WASHINGTON averages 22.8 yards per catch in '12 (10 rec., 228 yards). Has 100 rec. yards in 4 of past 6 vs. NFC…Rookie WR KENDALL WRIGHT has TD catch in 2 of past 3…Since '11, TE JARED COOK ranks 3rd in AFC among TEs with 959 rec. yards (ROB GRONKOWSKI, 1,587; AARON HERNANDEZ, 969)…G STEVE HUTCHINSON spent 6 seasons with Vikings (2006-11)…LB AKEEM AYERSleads team with 44 tackles…KR-RB DARIUS REYNAUD is tied for longest KR-TD (105) in NFL in '12 (PERCY HARVIN)…VIKINGS: QB CHRISTIAN PONDER is only NFL starting QB with 0 INTs (123 att.). Has 97.7 rating with 4 pass TDs & has 1 rush TD…Since entering NFL in 2007, RB ADRIAN PETERSON leads league with 7,084 rush yards & 66 rush TDs. Had 102 rush yards last week. Rushed for 2 TDs in last meeting. In 20 games vs. AFC, has rushed for 2,162 yards (108.1 per game) & 22 TDs…WR-KR PERCY HARVIN had 105-yard KR-TD last week & is 1 of 5 players in NFL history with 5 KR-TDs in 1st 4 seasons. CB-PR MARCUS SHERELS had 77-yard PR-TD last week, 1st career TD. Vikings are 1st team in NFL history to record both KR-TD & PR-TD in same game 3 different times. Harvin ranks 3rd in NFL with 30 receptions. Since Ponder's 1st start (10/23/11), Harvin has 92 receptions, 4th most in NFL. In past 3 vs. AFC, has 26 catches for 344 yards (114.7 per game) & 2 TDs…DE JARED ALLEN has 34 sacks in past 29, incl. 22.5 in past 18. Since entering NFL in 2004, Allen has NFL-best 107 sacks. LB CHAD GREENWAY had 11 tackles in last meeting. DE EVERSON GRIFFEN & DT LETROY GUION each had career-best 2 sacks last week.

BUFFALO BILLS (2-2) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-1)

SERIES

BILLS

49ERS

SERIES LEADER

Series tied, 5-5

STREAKS

3 of past 4 at home

COACHES VS. OPP.

Gailey: 0-0

Harbaugh: 0-0

LAST WEEK

L 52-28 vs. Patriots

W 34-0 at Jets

LAST GAME

11/30/08: 49ers 10 at Bills 3. San Francisco QB Shaun Hill connects with WR Isaac Bruce for lone TD of game as 49ers build 10-0 halftime lead.

LAST GAME AT SITE

12/26/04: Bills 41, 49ers 7. Buffalo RB Willis McGahee (102 rushing yards, 2 TDs) & WR Lee Evans (92 receiving yards, 2 TDs) combine for 4 TDs in Bills win.

BROADCAST

CBS (1:25 PM PT): Kevin Harlan, Solomon Wilcots. SIRIUS: 128 (Buf.), 94 (SF). XM: 227 (SF).

STATS

PASSING

Fitzpatrick: 72-125-931-12 (1L)-7-89.8

Ale. Smith: 76-113-784-5-1-98.1 (3C)

RUSHING

Spiller: 41-341-8.3-3 (T2C)

Gore: 66-326-4.9-3 (T3C)

RECEIVING

St. Johnson: 15-195-13.0-3 (T3C)

Crabtree: 21-198-9.4-0

OFFENSE

387.7

346.3

TAKE/GIVE

-3

4

DEFENSE

406.5

277.3 (3L)

SACKS

Ky. Williams: 3.5

Ald. Smith: 4.5

INTs

Scott: 2 (T1C)

3 tied: 1

PUNTING

Powell (R): 41.8

Lee: 46.3

KICKING

Lindell: 19 (16/16 PAT; 1/1 FG)

Akers: 38 (11/11 PAT; 9/12 FG)

NOTES

BILLS:Club has NFL-high 16 TDs in '12 (12 pass, 4 rush)…QB RYAN FITZPATRICKjoined JOE FERGUSON (1st 4 games in '75) & HOFer JIM KELLY (1st 4 games in '92) as only players in team history to throw multiple TDs in each of 1st 4 games of season…RB FRED JACKSONaims for 5th consecutive game with 100 rush yards (111, 121, 120, 114) vs. NFC. Jackson (178) needs 3 rec. to surpass JOE CRIBBS (180) for 2nd-most career rec. among Buf. RBs (THURMAN THOMAS, 456). RB C.J. SPILLER averages 8.31 yards per carry in '12, trailing only HOFer JIM BROWN in '63 (8.51 avg., 78 att. 664 yards) & CHARLIE GARNER in '02 (8.35 avg., 40 att., 334 yards) for highest yards-per-carry avg. through team's 1st 4 games of season since '60 (min. 40 att.)…WR DONALD JONES had career-long 68-yard TD catch last week…TE SCOTT CHANDLER is tied among TEs with NFL-best 4 TD rec…DT KYLE WILLIAMShas 3.5 sacks in past 3…S JAIRUS BYRD had 2 FFs & FR last week…49ERS: In career, SF is 12-0 when QB ALEX SMITH starts & has 100 rating. Has won 17 of past 21 starts. QB COLIN KAEPERNICK rushed for 50 yards & 1st career TD last week…49ers had 3 rushing TDs vs. Jets: Kaepernick & RBs FRANK GORE & KENDALL HUNTER. 49ers rushed for 245 yards in Week 4. Since 2006, Gore has 7,343 rush yards, 2nd most in NFL…Incl. playoffs, TE VERNON DAVIS has 8 TDs in past 6. Since Jan. 1 (incl. playoffs), Davis ties for lead among all NFL players with 8 rec. TDs. Since 2009 (incl. playoffs), leads NFL TEs with 34 TDs. WR RANDY MOSS has 12 TDs in 10 career meetings. In 11/18/07 game vs. Buf. (with NE), Moss had career-high 4 rec. TDs (10 catches for 128 yards). WR MICHAEL CRABTREE aims for 12th in row with 2 catches. WR MARIO MANNINGHAM had 5 catches for 56 yards in last game vs. Buf. (10/16/11 with NYG)…DT JUSTIN SMITH had sack in last game vs. Buf. Has started 175 games in row, 3rd longest active streak by defensive player. LB ALDON SMITH has 18.5 sacks in past 17. LB PATRICK WILLIS had INT last week. Since 2007, is 1 of 5 players with 15 sacks (17) & 5 INTs (6). CB CARLOS ROGERS had 51-yard FR-TD last week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (3-1) AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-4)

SERIES

CHARGERS

SAINTS

SERIES LEADER

7-3

STREAKS

4 of past 6

2 of past 3

COACHES VS. OPP.

Turner: 1-2

Kromer: 0-0

LAST WEEK

W 37-20 at Chiefs

L 28-27 at Packers

LAST GAME

10/26/08: Chargers 32 at Saints 37. New Orleans QB Drew Brees passes for 339 yards & 3 TDs against former team as Saints defeat San Diego in London.

LAST GAME AT SITE

9/7/97: Chargers 20, Saints 6. San Diego S Rodney Harrison records FR-TD & TE Freddie Jones adds 21-yard TD reception in Chargers victory.

BROADCAST

NBC (7:20 PM CT): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya. Dial Global Radio: Dave Sims, James Lofton, Scott Kaplan (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 94 (DGR), 92 (SD), 93 (NO). XM: 227 (DGR), 225 (SD), 226 (NO).

STATS

PASSING

Rivers: 87-126-897-6-4-91.9

Brees: 110-191-1,350 (1L)-10 (3L)-5-86.1

RUSHING

Battle: 32-163-5.1-3 (T3C)

P. Thomas: 28-152-5.4-0

RECEIVING

Floyd: 15-250-16.7-1

J. Graham (TE): 24-248-10.3-3 (T3C)

OFFENSE

311.8

401.5

TAKE/GIVE

3

0

DEFENSE

317.5

463.3

SACKS

Phillips: 3.5

Galette: 2

INTs

Cason, Weddle: 2 (T1C)

Greer, P. Robinson: 2

PUNTING

Scifres: 52.2 (1L)

Morstead: 55.1 (1C)

KICKING

Kaeding: 27 (6/6 PAT; 7/7 FG)

Hartley: 30 (12/12 PAT; 6/8 FG)

NOTES

LAST MEETING b/w teams was at London's Wembley Stadium…CHARGERS:Seek 3-0 start on road…QB PHILIP RIVERS (25,182) reached 25,000 passing yards in 104th game last wk; only 6 players reached milestone in fewer games. Is 40-8 (.833) as starter when posting 100 rating. Passed for 341 yds w/ 3 TDs vs. 1 INT & 104.3 rating in only start vs. NO…RB RYAN MATHEWShas 3 career 100-yard rush games on road (120, 125, 112)…TE ANTONIO GATES (7,907) needs 74 rec. yards to surpass HOFers JACKIE SMITH (7,918) & OZZIE NEWSOME (7,980) for 4th-most career rec. yds by TE. Gates (76) trails only HOFer LANCE ALWORTH (81) for most rec. TD in team history…WR MALCOM FLOYD (192) needs 8 rec. to reach 200…LB SHAUN PHILLIPS (63.5) has 3rd-most sacks by Charger (LESLIE O'NEAL, 105.5; LEE WILLIAMS, 65.5)…Since '11, S ERIC WEDDLE leads NFL with 9 INTs…CB ANTOINE CASON aims for 3rd in row with INT…SAINTS: QB DREW BREES faces former team (2001-05) for 2nd time. In last mtg, passed for 339 yards with 3 TDs for 121.9 rating. Has TD pass in 47 consec. games, tied for longest streak in NFL history (HOFer JOHNNY UNITAS, 47). Had 446 yards, 3 TDs & 109 rating last wk…RB-PR-KR DARREN SPROLES faces former team (2005-10) for 1st time. Was 4th round pick (130 overall) by SD in 2005 & had 6,469 KR, 1,400 rec., 1,154 rush & 935 PR yards as Charger. Since 2011, leads NFL RBs w/ 109 rec…TE JIMMY GRAHAM has TD in 6 of past 7. WR MARQUES COLSTON has 9 TDs in past 10 vs. AFC, incl. 4 TDs in past 3. Had 153 rec yds. & TD last wk. WR LANCE MOORE had 6 catches for 90 yards & TD in last meeting. Has 7 rec. TDs in past 9. WR JOSEPH MORGAN had 80-yard TD catch last week, 1st TD of career…Since 2006, S ROMAN HARPER has 17 sacks, most by DB. CB PATRICK ROBINSON had INT last wk.

MONDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 8, 2012

HOUSTON TEXANS (4-0) AT NEW YORK JETS (2-2)

SERIES

TEXANS

JETS

SERIES LEADER

5-0

STREAKS

5-0

COACHES VS. OPP.

Kubiak: 0-3

Ryan: 2-0

LAST WEEK

W 38-14 vs. Titans

L 34-0 vs. 49ers

LAST GAME

11/21/10: Texans 27 at Jets 30. New York QB Mark Sanchez passes for 315 yards & 3 TDs. Jets WR Santonio Holmes has 2 TD catches, incl. game-winner with 0:10 remaining.

LAST GAME AT SITE

11/21/10

BROADCAST

ESPN (8:30 PM ET): Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters (Field reporter). Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, Mark Malone (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (DGR), 92 (Hou.), 93 (NYJ). XM: 88 (DGR), 225 (Hou.), 226 (NYJ).

STATS

PASSING

Schaub: 83-124-953-7-1-105.3 (3L)

Sanchez: 63-128-813-5-4-69.6

RUSHING

Foster: 103-380 (2C)-3.7-4 (T1L)

Greene: 68-191-2.8-1

RECEIVING

Daniels (TE): 19-232-12.2-2

Holmes: 20-272-13.6-1

OFFENSE

370.3

284.0

TAKE/GIVE

7 (2C)

-2

DEFENSE

273.0 (1L)

370.3

SACKS

Watt: 7.5 (1L)

McIntyre: 2

INTs

Jackson: 2 (T2C)

4 tied: 1

PUNTING

Do. Jones: 47.6

Malone: 45.3

KICKING

S. Graham: 36 (3C) (15/15 PAT; 7/8 FG)

Folk: 27 (9/9 PAT; 6/6 FG)

NOTES