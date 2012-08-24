NFL Back to Football Facebook app Available





We have exciting news to share with everyone: our NFL Back to Football Facebook app has now launched! Get your fans excited and have them show their team loyalty in this one-of-a-kind sweepstakes and contest to determine the most passionate fan base leading into Kickoff.

As a reminder, each fan who engages with the app during the entry period (Aug. 22nd – Sept. 7th) will be entered into a sweeps drawing for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans – fan can enter once per day, every day during the entry period.

Also, for every cover photo/profile picture generated with your club branding, your club will earn points. The club with the most points at the end of the contest period will win an NFL PLAY 60 United Way community refurbishment project. The winning market will be announced on Game Day on NFL Network on Sunday, September 9th.

Get the competitive juices of your fans flowing and let them be named the most loyal fans in the NFL. Click here (https://clubcentral.nfl.net/item/index/1083) for sample Facebook posts and Tweets. Feel free to customize these or get creative with your own language, but please follow the guidelines mentioned in the link to keep us legally protected. If you're unsure of any posts/tweets, feel free to send them over and we can verify that they're ok to use.

The app is accessible through nfl.com/backtofootball (official contest entry page) or through the NFL Facebook page. You may drive promotion as you see fit, but all posts/tweets MUST be linked to nfl.com/backtofootball for legal purposes.