NFL Back to Football Facebook app Available

The NFL Back to Football Facebook app is now available.

Aug 24, 2012 at 09:50 AM
nfl-a.jpg


We have exciting news to share with everyone: our NFL Back to Football Facebook app has now launched! Get your fans excited and have them show their team loyalty in this one-of-a-kind sweepstakes and contest to determine the most passionate fan base leading into Kickoff.

As a reminder, each fan who engages with the app during the entry period (Aug. 22nd – Sept. 7th) will be entered into a sweeps drawing for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans – fan can enter once per day, every day during the entry period.

Also, for every cover photo/profile picture generated with your club branding, your club will earn points. The club with the most points at the end of the contest period will win an NFL PLAY 60 United Way community refurbishment project. The winning market will be announced on Game Day on NFL Network on Sunday, September 9th.

Get the competitive juices of your fans flowing and let them be named the most loyal fans in the NFL. Click here (https://clubcentral.nfl.net/item/index/1083) for sample Facebook posts and Tweets. Feel free to customize these or get creative with your own language, but please follow the guidelines mentioned in the link to keep us legally protected. If you're unsure of any posts/tweets, feel free to send them over and we can verify that they're ok to use.

The app is accessible through nfl.com/backtofootball (official contest entry page) or through the NFL Facebook page. You may drive promotion as you see fit, but all posts/tweets MUST be linked to nfl.com/backtofootball for legal purposes.

Please feel free to reach out to Jacque Skowvron, NFL Marketing, at jacque.skowvron@nfl.com with any questions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

7 Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin Sets 'Great Example' With Defense, Special Teams Double-Dip Against Texans

Franklin played all 70 defensive snaps as well as 17 special teams snaps in the Colts' 20-20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's the sixth time the 2021 AP All-Pro running back has earned the honor.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 32 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

news

'It Means a Ton:' Quenton Nelson 'Thankful' After Signing Contract Extension with Colts

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson on Saturday night signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. He reacted to the news after Sunday's Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans.

news

'Swimming in Deep Water:' Colts Defense Comes On Strong Late in Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts' defense found its footing in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 2022 season opener against the Houston Texans — and was downright stingy on a couple late key drives. The unit hopes for a better overall performance heading into its Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts' Trust In Jonathan Taylor Shines In Fourth Quarter Against Texans

Jonathan Taylor carried nine times for 70 yards to pace the Colts to erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit in Sunday's Week 1 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.

news

Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

The Colts tied for the first time since 1982, and the team left NRG Stadium trying to process neither winning nor losing – but also feeling confident with what they can do in 2022.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising