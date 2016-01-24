NFL Announces 96 Underclassmen For 2016 Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Draft will have 22 more underclassmen in this year's class of eligible prospects compared to 2015.
A total of 96 underclassmen, the second most in the last 10 years, will help compile the 2016 NFL Draft Class.
Having been removed from high school for at least three years, here are the 96 underclassmen that are eligible to be drafted when the seven rounds take place from April 28-30:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft:
|
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Bralon Addison
|
WR
|
Oregon
|
2
|
Dominique Alexander
|
LB
|
Oklahoma
|
3
|
Mackensie Alexander
|
DB
|
Clemson
|
4
|
Eli Apple
|
DB
|
Ohio State
|
5
|
Demarcus Ayers
|
WR
|
Houston
|
6
|
Peyton Barber
|
RB
|
Auburn
|
7
|
Vonn Bell
|
DB
|
Ohio State
|
8
|
Caleb Benenoch
|
T
|
UCLA
|
9
|
Andrew Billings
|
DT
|
Baylor
|
10
|
Dariusz Bladek
|
G
|
Bethune-Cookman
|
11
|
Joey Bosa
|
DE
|
Ohio State
|
12
|
Tyler Boyd
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
13
|
Daniel Braverman
|
WR
|
Western Michigan
|
14
|
Beniquez Brown
|
LB
|
Mississippi State
|
15
|
Artie Burns
|
DB
|
Miami
|
16
|
Kenny Clark
|
DT
|
UCLA
|
17
|
Corey Coleman
|
WR
|
Baylor
|
18
|
Trenton Coles
|
DB
|
Duquesne
|
19
|
Alex Collins
|
RB
|
Arkansas
|
20
|
Maliek Collins
|
DT
|
Nebraska
|
21
|
Jack Conklin
|
T
|
Michigan State
|
22
|
Pharoh Cooper
|
WR
|
South Carolina
|
23
|
Kamalei Correa
|
DE
|
Boise State
|
24
|
Su'a Cravens
|
LB
|
Southern California
|
25
|
Elijah Daniel
|
DT
|
Murray State
|
26
|
Terrell Davis
|
LB
|
British Columbia
|
27
|
Kevin Dodd
|
DE
|
Clemson
|
28
|
Thomas Duarte
|
TE
|
UCLA
|
29
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
RB
|
Ohio State
|
30
|
Leonard Floyd
|
LB
|
Georgia
|
31
|
Kendall Fuller
|
DB
|
Virginia Tech
|
32
|
Will Fuller
|
WR
|
Notre Dame
|
33
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
California
|
34
|
T.J. Green
|
DB
|
Clemson
|
35
|
David Grinnage
|
TE
|
North Carolina State
|
36
|
Christian Hackenberg
|
QB
|
Penn State
|
37
|
Vernon Hargreaves
|
DB
|
Florida
|
38
|
Jerald Hawkins
|
T
|
Louisiana State
|
39
|
Derrick Henry
|
RB
|
Alabama
|
40
|
Hunter Henry
|
TE
|
Arkansas
|
41
|
Willie Henry
|
DT
|
Michigan
|
42
|
Rashard Higgins
|
WR
|
Colorado State
|
43
|
Austin Hooper
|
TE
|
Stanford
|
44
|
Jordan Howard
|
RB
|
Indiana
|
45
|
Xavien Howard
|
DB
|
Baylor
|
46
|
Germain Ifedi
|
T
|
Texas A&M
|
47
|
Myles Jack
|
LB
|
UCLA
|
48
|
Cardale Jones
|
QB
|
Ohio State
|
49
|
Cayleb Jones
|
WR
|
Arizona
|
50
|
Chris Jones
|
DT
|
Mississippi State
|
51
|
Jayron Kearse
|
DB
|
Clemson
|
52
|
Denver Kirkland
|
T
|
Arkansas
|
53
|
Darius Latham
|
DT
|
Indiana
|
54
|
Kenny Lawler
|
WR
|
California
|
55
|
Shaq Lawson
|
DE
|
Clemson
|
56
|
Darron Lee
|
LB
|
Ohio State
|
57
|
Roger Lewis
|
WR
|
Bowling Green
|
58
|
Steve Longa
|
LB
|
Rutgers
|
59
|
Paxton Lynch
|
QB
|
Memphis
|
60
|
Jalin Marshall
|
WR
|
Ohio State
|
61
|
Alex McCalister
|
DE
|
Florida
|
62
|
Brett McMakin
|
LB
|
Northern Iowa
|
63
|
Keanu Neal
|
DB
|
Florida
|
64
|
Yannick Ngakoue
|
DE
|
Maryland
|
65
|
Robert Nkemdiche
|
DT
|
Mississippi
|
66
|
Marquez North
|
WR
|
Tennessee
|
67
|
Emmanuel Ogbah
|
DE
|
Oklahoma State
|
68
|
Paul Perkins
|
RB
|
UCLA
|
69
|
Joe Powell
|
DB
|
Globe
|
70
|
C.J. Prosise
|
RB
|
Notre Dame
|
71
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
72
|
Alex Redmond
|
G
|
UCLA
|
73
|
Hassan Ridgeway
|
DT
|
Texas
|
74
|
A'Shawn Robinson
|
DT
|
Alabama
|
75
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
WR
|
Florida
|
76
|
Rashard Robinson
|
DB
|
Louisiana State
|
77
|
Aldrick Rosas
|
K
|
Southern Oregon
|
78
|
Zack Sanchez
|
DB
|
Oklahoma
|
79
|
Isaac Seumalo
|
G
|
Oregon State
|
80
|
Wendell Smallwood
|
RB
|
West Virginia
|
81
|
Jaylon Smith
|
LB
|
Notre Dame
|
82
|
Tyrell Smith
|
T
|
Massachusetts
|
83
|
Ronnie Stanley
|
T
|
Notre Dame
|
84
|
Kelvin Taylor
|
RB
|
Florida
|
85
|
Ron Thompson
|
DE
|
Syracuse
|
86
|
Laquon Treadwell
|
WR
|
Mississippi
|
87
|
Laremy Tunsil
|
T
|
Mississippi
|
88
|
Quinn van Gylswyk
|
K
|
British Columbia
|
89
|
Nick Vigil
|
LB
|
Utah State
|
90
|
Cleveland Wallace
|
DB
|
San Jose State
|
91
|
Dwayne Washington
|
RB
|
Washington
|
92
|
Stephen Weatherly
|
LB
|
Vanderbilt
|
93
|
De'Runnya Wilson
|
WR
|
Mississippi State
|
94
|
Daryl Worley
|
DB
|
West Virginia
|
95
|
Scooby Wright
|
LB
|
Arizona
|
96
|
Avery Young
|
T
|
Auburn
The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
|
Year
|
Players Granted Special Eligibility
|
* *
|
Year
|
Players Granted Special Eligibility
|
2016
|
96
|
|
2011
|
56
|
2015
|
74
|
|
2010
|
53
|
2014
|
98
|
|
2009
|
46
|
2013
|
73
|
|
2008
|
53
|
2012
|
65
|
|
2007
|
40