NFL Announces 96 Underclassmen For 2016 Draft

Intro: The deadline has passed for collegiate players to enter the NFL Draft. Who are the 96 underclassmen entering the seven-round draft from April 28-30?

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Draft will have 22 more underclassmen in this year's class of eligible prospects compared to 2015.

A total of 96 underclassmen, the second most in the last 10 years, will help compile the 2016 NFL Draft Class.

Having been removed from high school for at least three years, here are the 96 underclassmen that are eligible to be drafted when the seven rounds take place from April 28-30:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft:

Player

Pos.

College

1

Bralon Addison

WR

Oregon

2

Dominique Alexander

LB

Oklahoma

3

Mackensie Alexander

DB

Clemson

4

Eli Apple

DB

Ohio State

5

Demarcus Ayers

WR

Houston

6

Peyton Barber

RB

Auburn

7

Vonn Bell

DB

Ohio State

8

Caleb Benenoch

T

UCLA

9

Andrew Billings

DT

Baylor

10

Dariusz Bladek

G

Bethune-Cookman

11

Joey Bosa

DE

Ohio State

12

Tyler Boyd

WR

Pittsburgh

13

Daniel Braverman

WR

Western Michigan

14

Beniquez Brown

LB

Mississippi State

15

Artie Burns

DB

Miami

16

Kenny Clark

DT

UCLA

17

Corey Coleman

WR

Baylor

18

Trenton Coles

DB

Duquesne

19

Alex Collins

RB

Arkansas

20

Maliek Collins

DT

Nebraska

21

Jack Conklin

T

Michigan State

22

Pharoh Cooper

WR

South Carolina

23

Kamalei Correa

DE

Boise State

24

Su'a Cravens

LB

Southern California

25

Elijah Daniel

DT

Murray State

26

Terrell Davis

LB

British Columbia

27

Kevin Dodd

DE

Clemson

28

Thomas Duarte

TE

UCLA

29

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Ohio State

30

Leonard Floyd

LB

Georgia

31

Kendall Fuller

DB

Virginia Tech

32

Will Fuller

WR

Notre Dame

33

Jared Goff

QB

California

34

T.J. Green

DB

Clemson

35

David Grinnage

TE

North Carolina State

36

Christian Hackenberg

QB

Penn State

37

Vernon Hargreaves

DB

Florida

38

Jerald Hawkins

T

Louisiana State

39

Derrick Henry

RB

Alabama

40

Hunter Henry

TE

Arkansas

41

Willie Henry

DT

Michigan

42

Rashard Higgins

WR

Colorado State

43

Austin Hooper

TE

Stanford

44

Jordan Howard

RB

Indiana

45

Xavien Howard

DB

Baylor

46

Germain Ifedi

T

Texas A&M

47

Myles Jack

LB

UCLA

48

Cardale Jones

QB

Ohio State

49

Cayleb Jones

WR

Arizona

50

Chris Jones

DT

Mississippi State

51

Jayron Kearse

DB

Clemson

52

Denver Kirkland

T

Arkansas

53

Darius Latham

DT

Indiana

54

Kenny Lawler

WR

California

55

Shaq Lawson

DE

Clemson

56

Darron Lee

LB

Ohio State

57

Roger Lewis

WR

Bowling Green

58

Steve Longa

LB

Rutgers

59

Paxton Lynch

QB

Memphis

60

Jalin Marshall

WR

Ohio State

61

Alex McCalister

DE

Florida

62

Brett McMakin

LB

Northern Iowa

63

Keanu Neal

DB

Florida

64

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

Maryland

65

Robert Nkemdiche

DT

Mississippi

66

Marquez North

WR

Tennessee

67

Emmanuel Ogbah

DE

Oklahoma State

68

Paul Perkins

RB

UCLA

69

Joe Powell

DB

Globe

70

C.J. Prosise

RB

Notre Dame

71

Jalen Ramsey

DB

Florida State

72

Alex Redmond

G

UCLA

73

Hassan Ridgeway

DT

Texas

74

A'Shawn Robinson

DT

Alabama

75

Demarcus Robinson

WR

Florida

76

Rashard Robinson

DB

Louisiana State

77

Aldrick Rosas

K

Southern Oregon

78

Zack Sanchez

DB

Oklahoma

79

Isaac Seumalo

G

Oregon State

80

Wendell Smallwood

RB

West Virginia

81

Jaylon Smith

LB

Notre Dame

82

Tyrell Smith

T

Massachusetts

83

Ronnie Stanley

T

Notre Dame

84

Kelvin Taylor

RB

Florida

85

Ron Thompson

DE

Syracuse

86

Laquon Treadwell

WR

Mississippi

87

Laremy Tunsil

T

Mississippi

88

Quinn van Gylswyk

K

British Columbia

89

Nick Vigil

LB

Utah State

90

Cleveland Wallace

DB

San Jose State

91

Dwayne Washington

RB

Washington

92

Stephen Weatherly

LB

Vanderbilt

93

De'Runnya Wilson

WR

Mississippi State

94

Daryl Worley

DB

West Virginia

95

Scooby Wright

LB

Arizona

96

Avery Young

T

Auburn

The players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years: 

Year

Players Granted Special Eligibility

* *

Year

Players Granted Special Eligibility

2016

96

2011

56

2015

74

2010

53

2014

98

2009

46

2013

73

2008

53

2012

65

2007

40

