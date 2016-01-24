NFL Announces 96 Underclassmen For 2016 Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Draft will have 22 more underclassmen in this year's class of eligible prospects compared to 2015.

A total of 96 underclassmen, the second most in the last 10 years, will help compile the 2016 NFL Draft Class.

Having been removed from high school for at least three years, here are the 96 underclassmen that are eligible to be drafted when the seven rounds take place from April 28-30:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft: Player Pos. College 1 Bralon Addison WR Oregon 2 Dominique Alexander LB Oklahoma 3 Mackensie Alexander DB Clemson 4 Eli Apple DB Ohio State 5 Demarcus Ayers WR Houston 6 Peyton Barber RB Auburn 7 Vonn Bell DB Ohio State 8 Caleb Benenoch T UCLA 9 Andrew Billings DT Baylor 10 Dariusz Bladek G Bethune-Cookman 11 Joey Bosa DE Ohio State 12 Tyler Boyd WR Pittsburgh 13 Daniel Braverman WR Western Michigan 14 Beniquez Brown LB Mississippi State 15 Artie Burns DB Miami 16 Kenny Clark DT UCLA 17 Corey Coleman WR Baylor 18 Trenton Coles DB Duquesne 19 Alex Collins RB Arkansas 20 Maliek Collins DT Nebraska 21 Jack Conklin T Michigan State 22 Pharoh Cooper WR South Carolina 23 Kamalei Correa DE Boise State 24 Su'a Cravens LB Southern California 25 Elijah Daniel DT Murray State 26 Terrell Davis LB British Columbia 27 Kevin Dodd DE Clemson 28 Thomas Duarte TE UCLA 29 Ezekiel Elliott RB Ohio State 30 Leonard Floyd LB Georgia 31 Kendall Fuller DB Virginia Tech 32 Will Fuller WR Notre Dame 33 Jared Goff QB California 34 T.J. Green DB Clemson 35 David Grinnage TE North Carolina State 36 Christian Hackenberg QB Penn State 37 Vernon Hargreaves DB Florida 38 Jerald Hawkins T Louisiana State 39 Derrick Henry RB Alabama 40 Hunter Henry TE Arkansas 41 Willie Henry DT Michigan 42 Rashard Higgins WR Colorado State 43 Austin Hooper TE Stanford 44 Jordan Howard RB Indiana 45 Xavien Howard DB Baylor 46 Germain Ifedi T Texas A&M 47 Myles Jack LB UCLA 48 Cardale Jones QB Ohio State 49 Cayleb Jones WR Arizona 50 Chris Jones DT Mississippi State 51 Jayron Kearse DB Clemson 52 Denver Kirkland T Arkansas 53 Darius Latham DT Indiana 54 Kenny Lawler WR California 55 Shaq Lawson DE Clemson 56 Darron Lee LB Ohio State 57 Roger Lewis WR Bowling Green 58 Steve Longa LB Rutgers 59 Paxton Lynch QB Memphis 60 Jalin Marshall WR Ohio State 61 Alex McCalister DE Florida 62 Brett McMakin LB Northern Iowa 63 Keanu Neal DB Florida 64 Yannick Ngakoue DE Maryland 65 Robert Nkemdiche DT Mississippi 66 Marquez North WR Tennessee 67 Emmanuel Ogbah DE Oklahoma State 68 Paul Perkins RB UCLA 69 Joe Powell DB Globe 70 C.J. Prosise RB Notre Dame 71 Jalen Ramsey DB Florida State 72 Alex Redmond G UCLA 73 Hassan Ridgeway DT Texas 74 A'Shawn Robinson DT Alabama 75 Demarcus Robinson WR Florida 76 Rashard Robinson DB Louisiana State 77 Aldrick Rosas K Southern Oregon 78 Zack Sanchez DB Oklahoma 79 Isaac Seumalo G Oregon State 80 Wendell Smallwood RB West Virginia 81 Jaylon Smith LB Notre Dame 82 Tyrell Smith T Massachusetts 83 Ronnie Stanley T Notre Dame 84 Kelvin Taylor RB Florida 85 Ron Thompson DE Syracuse 86 Laquon Treadwell WR Mississippi 87 Laremy Tunsil T Mississippi 88 Quinn van Gylswyk K British Columbia 89 Nick Vigil LB Utah State 90 Cleveland Wallace DB San Jose State 91 Dwayne Washington RB Washington 92 Stephen Weatherly LB Vanderbilt 93 De'Runnya Wilson WR Mississippi State 94 Daryl Worley DB West Virginia 95 Scooby Wright LB Arizona 96 Avery Young T Auburn