Colts Improve To 2-1 With 36-7 Victory Over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-1 on the season with their 36-7 home victory over the New York Jets (0-3) today at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the in-game analysis and highlights from the Indy victory.

Sep 27, 2020 at 06:58 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Jets

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in Week 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-1 on the season with their 36-7 home victory over the New York Jets (0-3) today at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the in-game analysis and highlights from the Indy victory.

LIVE GAME BLOG

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 3 contest against the Jets:

• QB Jacob Eason
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon

Related Content

By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7
news

By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Philip Rivers Reaches 400 Career Passing Touchdowns, 60,000 Passing Yards; Moves Into Fifth Place On NFL's Completions List
news

Philip Rivers Reaches 400 Career Passing Touchdowns, 60,000 Passing Yards; Moves Into Fifth Place On NFL's Completions List

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today became the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 400 passing touchdowns mark, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. He also reached the 60,000 passing yards plateau and passed Marino to enter fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing completions list.
Jack Doyle Active For Colts Today Against Jets
news

Jack Doyle Active For Colts Today Against Jets

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle, who missed last week's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with ankle and knee injuries and was listed as questionable heading into today's game against the New York Jets, is active and available for the Week 3 matchup.
#NYJvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 3)
news

#NYJvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 3)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3

After a dominating performance to earn their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) next play host to the New York Jets (0-2) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts head into today's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets expected to put up some points on offense. But with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, and with Jonathan Taylor's run-heavy starting debut last week, how will that affect your lineups from a fantasy perspective? Here's the Week 3 fantasy preview.
Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Jets Before Week 3 Matchup
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Jets Before Week 3 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets. What did Reich have to say about quarterback Philip Rivers' performance through the first two weeks, lots of familiarity on the Jets' sideline, T.Y. Hilton's mindset and more?
Colts Place LB Matthew Adams On Injured Reserve
news

Colts Place LB Matthew Adams On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have placed linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve.
Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Start, Julian Blackmon In A Larger Role, What's Next For Mo Alie-Cox?
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Start, Julian Blackmon In A Larger Role, What's Next For Mo Alie-Cox?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and his start to the 2020 season, whether Julian Blackmon is the next man up to start at free safety, if Mo Alie-Cox can continue his ascension with Jack Doyle returning and much more.
Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable
news

Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Returns To Practice; T.Y. Hilton's Grandma With Words Of Encouragement
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Returns To Practice; T.Y. Hilton's Grandma With Words Of Encouragement

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.

