Colts Improve To 2-1 With 36-7 Victory Over Jets

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in Week 3.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-1 on the season with their 36-7 home victory over the New York Jets (0-3) today at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the in-game analysis and highlights from the Indy victory.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 3 contest against the Jets:
• QB Jacob Eason
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon