Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 15 Vs. New Orleans Saints

THIS WEEK

Saints' Passing Game

Led by Brees, the Saints' passing game is obviously one of the most deadly units in football. As mentioned, Thomas is obviously a huge name to circle, as he is averaging 11.3 targets per game. Aside from Thomas, New Orleans relies on Kamara and Cook to move along their efficient passing game. Cook left last week's game with a concussion, so his status throughout the week will need to be monitored.

The Colts' pass defense has been pretty good although last week was not its best outing against Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, when Indy gave up 467 yards and four touchdowns through the air. The Colts were, however, able to intercept Winston three times (Malik Hooker, Darius Leonard [twice]) and sacked him once (Justin Houston). The Colts currently rank 22nd against the pass (245.4 YPG) and are tied at 17th in sacks (33). Before Week 14, the Colts hadn't allowed 300 net passing yards in a game since Week 3.

QB Drew Brees — 73.6 percent completions, 2,140 yards, 7.6 YPA, 17 TD, 4 INT, 9 sacks

WR Michael Thomas — 121 catches (147 targets), 1,424 yards (11.8 avg.), 7 TD

RB Alvin Kamara — 68 catches (82 targets), 462 yards (6.8 avg.), 1 TD

TE Jared Cook — 34 catches (55 targets), 523 yards (15.4 avg.), 6 TD

WR Ted Ginn Jr. — 28 catches (52 targets), 398 yards (14.2 avg.), 2 TD

Saints' Run Game

Although they feature one of the league's best running backs in Kamara, the Saints rank just 16th on the ground (108.0 YPG). While the Colts slipped up against the pass last week, they've been excellent against the run for most of the season, allowing an average of just 85.1 rushing yards per game since Week 5.

RB Alvin Kamara — 138 carries, 612 yards (4.4 avg.), 1 TD

RB Latavius Murray — 113 carries, 533 yards (4.7 avg.), 5 TD

QB Teddy Bridgewater — 22 carries, 37 yards (1.7 avg.)

QB Taysom Hill — 21 carries, 140 yards (6.7 avg.), 1 TD

Colts' Passing Game

Passing has been a subject of peaks and valleys this season for the Colts, but they're on the upswing recently. After averaging just 163.4 passing yards and totaling five touchdown passes between Weeks 8-12, they're averaging 276.0 yards and have three passing touchdowns in the two games since.

The Saints have proven to be overall solid against the pass this season, but they have surrendered passing performances of 406 yards and 354 yards, allowing six total passing touchdowns in those matchups. They can be taken advantage of, though, as they rank poorly in passing touchdowns allowed and are 20th overall against the pass (244.1 YPG). The Colts will definitely need to be wary of New Orleans' pass rush, as as its tied for the fourth most in the NFL (defensive end Cameron Jordan leads the Saints with 13.5).

QB Jacoby Brissett — 63.2 percent completions, 2,496 yards, 6.9 YPA, 18 TD, 6 INT, 20 sacks

WR Zach Pascal — 35 catches (60 targets), 547 yards (15.6 avg.), 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle — 38 catches (59 targets), 404 yards (10.6 avg.), 4 TD

WR T.Y. Hilton — 35 catches (52 targets), 378 yards (10.8 avg.), 5 TD

TE Eric Ebron — 31 catches (52 targets), 375 yards (12.1 avg.), 3 TD

Colts' Run Game

The Colts' run game powers its entire offense and sets the tone for its success. The Colts fell victim to Tampa's elite run defense last week, running for just 66 yards, but they still rank sixth in the league (133.4 YPG). They got starting running back Marlon Mack back from a fractured hand last week, who resumed his outstanding season. He needs just 100 more yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career in a single season.

The Saints rank fifth against the run, so it's another big-time wall the Colts will need to try and defeat. New Orleans has four games where it's allowed less than 50 rushing yards. However, they've also had games where it's allowed 180, 162, 143 and 121 yards this season.