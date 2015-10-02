New-Look Colts Defensive Line Making Early Impression

Intro: The Colts starting defensive line was a new look group coming into 2015 season. How has the unit performed early on in the year?

Oct 02, 2015 at 01:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DLPicture.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the position group that had plenty of offseason intrigued, followed by incredible turnover.

The worry about the Colts defensive line heading into 2015 grew when Arthur Jones was placed on injured reserve following the team's final roster cuts.

When the Colts cut Josh Chapman and Montori Hughes on the same day as the Jones news was announced, the question was asked why the team parted ways with those recent draft picks who had been pieces to previous defensive lines.

"The other guys played better," Chuck Pagano said of the defensive line cuts at the start of September.

"We said all along that we were going to give guys an opportunity, give guys a chance and those guys took advantage of the opportunity. We wish those guys well, but it's time to move on."

Colts @ Titans 2015 - FACES OF THE FRANCHISE

A great way to put a name with a face!

34 Robinson, Josh RB
1 / 24
80 Fleener, Coby TE
2 / 24
12 Luck, Andrew QB
3 / 24
76 Reitz, Joe G
4 / 24
8 Hasselbeck, Matt QB
5 / 24
96 Anderson, Henry DT
6 / 24
99 Winn, Billy DT
7 / 24
81 Johnson, Andre WR
8 / 24
13 Hilton, T.Y. WR
9 / 24
17 Whalen, Griff WR
10 / 24
38 Varga, Tyler RB
11 / 24
23 Gore, Frank RB
12 / 24
55 Irving, Nate ILB
13 / 24
21 Davis, Vontae CB
14 / 24
27 Guy, Winston S
15 / 24
51 Moore, Sio ILB
16 / 24
10 Moncrief, Donte WR
17 / 24
29 Adams, Mike S
18 / 24
57 McNary, Josh LB
19 / 24
41 Patterson, Eric CB
20 / 24
95 Okine, Earl DE
21 / 24
1 McAfee, Pat P
22 / 24
94 Kerr, Zach NT
23 / 24
74 Castonzo, Anthony T
24 / 24
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kendall Langford, an eight-year veteran, was always going to be a starter on the Colts defensive line in 2015.

Back in a 3-4 system he's thrived in before, Langford is the unquestioned leader of the Colts young defensive line.

Langford's presence on the field has been noteworthy, as well. He's top 10 among all 3-4 defensive ends in tackles (10th) and quarterback hurries (6th).

The man who was thought to be Langford's likely backup in 2015 has received the bulk of the notoriety after three games.

Henry Anderson has been asked to fill in for Arthur Jones and has delivered. Anderson's 13 tackles are tied for the NFL lead among all defensive linemen.

The "surprise", if you will, has come in the middle.

Listed at 310 pounds, rookie David Parry isn't your prototypical nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme.

While his body might say otherwise in regards to being an effective nose tackle, Parry's film doesn't lie.

"He has good pad level, very strong," Langford says of Parry. "Everything that you need to play the position, other then him having a huge frame.

"His pad level and his athletic ability make up for that in the end. He's very stout at the point of attack."

New defensive lineman Billy Winn credits Parry's expansive football knowledge and understanding of the position as why the rookie nose tackle has six solo tackles and a sack on the season (numbers not typically seen by nose tackles).

These three, along with key contributions from Winn and Zach Kerr, are a major reason why the Colts run defense has been particularly effective in 2015.

Running backs are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry against the Colts this season (78 attempts for 267 yards).

Ask Robert Mathis about this newer, more athletic, Colts defensive front and his eyes light up.

"They are dogs," a grinning Mathis says. "I can't say enough about them. I tell them every play, 'I love my d-line.'

"They are definitely the heart and soul of our defense. It starts and stops with them and they are doing a tremendous job for us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 27 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Buckner was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 33 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked No. 37 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Leonard, who signed a contract extension earlier this month, is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team AP All Pro. 
news

Kwity Paye's Preseason Debut Highlighted By First NFL Sack

After sitting out the Indianapolis Colts' first preseason game, the team unleashed 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Michigan edge rusher didn't disappoint, earning his first NFL sack.
news

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Without the benefit of going back and watching the film of the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, coach Frank Reich said Saturday he'll probably need another week to evaluate quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. 
news

How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games

The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks. 
news

Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising