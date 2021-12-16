Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team’s second home primetime game this season.

Dec 16, 2021 at 09:09 AM
2017-lucas-oil-stadium-exterior-ap
Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season. #NEvsIND

The game – sponsored by American Family Insuranceis officially a sellout, but a limited number of obstructed group tickets (minimum 10-seat purchase) are available by calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.

Due to multiple interstate and road closures, construction and regular gameday traffic, fans are encouraged to arrive downtown several hours before kickoff to allow extra time to navigate around downtown.

Blueing the Skyline!

To get the city ready for this national television event, several buildings and facilities across the city will be lit in Colts blue, including: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Victory Field, AES headquarters (on Monument Circle), Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Indianapolis Artsgarden, Clowes Memorial Hall, Indiana State Museum, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis Zoo, Newfields, Eiteljorg Museum, Anthem headquarters and the Regions Tower.

Sat., Dec. 18 – Pregame Activities

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. As always, fans are encouraged to arrive downtown early to stop by the best free pre-game party at Touchdown Town. Opening at 5:30 p.m., Touchdown Town will feature $3 drink specials, family activities, live music, photo ops and more! What's more:

  • The first 2,000 fans inside Touchdown Town will receive a free Kenny Moore II koozie.
  • The first 500 fans inside will receive free 16 oz. Bud Light. Must be 21 or older.
  • Fans may also stop by the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan for a holiday photo with Santa!

Live Entertainment. Live pregame music will be provided at multiple locations around the stadium by Indianapolis artists DJGNO, The Doo! DJ Iman Tucker, DJ Lockstar and DJ Metrognome.

Crown Royal "Purple Bag Project." Colts partner Crown Royal is encouraging fans to stop by their booth space at the Verizon Gate to help pack 800 "purple bag" care packages for active American military heroes around the world.

Sat., Dec. 18 – Colts vs. Patriots

The Colts will celebrate the holiday season throughout the game, including a special halftime performance by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts Drumline. What's more, the first 50,000 fans in attendance inside the stadium will receive a free Colts Santa hat.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Colts Pro Shop open @ 12 Noon

Fans looking for holiday gifts for the special Colts fans in their lives can visit the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium on gameday! The Pro Shop will open at 12 p.m. and offers a full array of Colts gift ideas. The exclusive item of the game is a men's Crew Sweatshirt and men's Quarter Zip for $34.99 each (Reg. price $59.99 each).

