New Defensive Coordinator Ted Monachino Down Two Starters To Start Camp

The five preseason games for the Colts is a definite benefit for a guy like Monachino.

Anderson and Geathers were two expected starters in 2016, and Jones was expected to challenge for a spot in the starting 11.

Monachino now has an extra preseason game to evaluate what he has for the depth of his defense.

Dividing up the reps at safety, without Geathers, could really benefit second-round pick T.J. Green.

At Tuesday's move-in day, Monachino spoke to the "quantum leap" Green has made with the playbook, an area the Colts wanted to see improvement in considering the Clemson product played safety for just two seasons, one as a starter.

"T.J. had a good spring," Monachino said. "We would expect that to continue over the next couple of weeks and through the preseason. We expect him to play well enough for us to win with him."

While the Colts do hope to have Geathers back in uniform for the start of the regular season, there is some silver lining for the development of Green.

Receiving first-team run alongside 13-year veteran Mike Adams should serve Green well.

Before the Geathers' news on Tuesday, the biggest question for Monachino's unit was going to come in the starting battle for Jerrell Freeman's vacant inside linebacker spot.

As expected, Monachino spoke to Nate Irving and Sio Moore competing for the starting spot next to D'Qwell Jackson.

Fourth-round pick Antonio Morrison, who is now healthy after missing the offseason program, is also in the mix.