Nate Irving Back Practicing, Hoping To Play Week One

INDIANAPOLIS – The competitor in Nate Irving says the 15-20 team reps he is getting in practice isn't enough.

Talking with his head, and not his heart, Irving knows that about 10 months removed from a season-ending ACL injury has him right on track with that amount of work.

"I have common sense to know that I have to build it up and it's a process," Irving says of his ACL recovery nearing an end.

"I'm right at the beginning of that process and I trust in the coaches and training staff that's taking care of me and telling me what to do."

Irving, who the Colts signed in free agency, has migrated from mental reps throughout the Colts entire offseason program to now receiving about a quarter of the defensive snaps at practice.

When the Colts added Irving back in March, the former Broncos starting linebacker was thought to provide necessary depth alongside D'Qwell Jackson and Jerrell Freeman.

He now appears to be nearing the point where he's challenging the Colts starting inside linebackers for game reps.

With practice steps steadily increasing, Irving is now getting live work in a new scheme.

"It's easy to learn it in the classroom, but to be able to transfer what you're able to learn in the classroom on the field, in motion, NFL speed, that's the challenging part," Irving says.