Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have announced the following changes to its football operations staff.

Morocco Brown has been elevated to chief personnel executive. He enters his sixth year with the Colts after serving as the team's director of college scouting the last five seasons (2017-21). Brown has 21 years of NFL experience and served as the vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) before coming to Indianapolis. Prior to Cleveland, he spent six seasons (2008-2013) as the director of pro personnel for the Washington Commanders. Brown served as assistant director of pro personnel with the Chicago Bears for seven years (2001-07) following his first stint with Washington as an assistant scout in 2000. Brown originally entered the NFL in the spring of 2000 as a scouting intern with the Colts. He was a four-year letterman at North Carolina State and led the Wolfpack in tackles for three straight seasons, twice earning All-ACC honorable mention recognition. Brown, a native of Hampton, Va., graduated from North Carolina State in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in parks, recreation and tourism, with a concentration in program/sports management.

Matt Terpening has been elevated to director of college scouting. He enters his 25th season in the Colts scouting department after serving as the team's assistant director of college scouting the last six seasons (2016-21). Terpening spent three years (2013-15) as national scout prior to 13 seasons with the team as an area scout. He graduated from Xavier University in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in sports management. Terpening was a member of the Xavier basketball team that reached the NCAA tournament in 1997 and 1998. The Musketeers also captured the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament championship in 1998. Terpening was a ball boy for the Colts in high school and served as a summer intern in the Colts public relations office in 1997.

Jamie Moore has been elevated to assistant director of college scouting. He is in his 17th season in the Colts scouting department and spent the last 13 years (2009-2021) as an area scout with a focus on the Southeast region. Moore served as a Colts scouting assistant from 2006-08. He previously spent time as a recruiting assistant at Ball State University from 2004-05. Moore was also a football operations/player personnel intern with the Buffalo Bills in the summer of 2005. He was a defensive back at Tiffin University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in sport management.

Mike Lacy has been named area scout. He enters his seventh season with the Colts after serving as NFS scout the last three years (2019-21). Lacy was a scouting assistant in his first two years with the team (2016-17) and also served as a player personnel scout for one season (2018). He was a summer operations intern for the Colts in 2015. Prior to Indianapolis, Lacy spent one season serving as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Greece Arcadia High School in Rochester, N.Y. He also spent time working as a player personnel assistant for the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul while finishing his sport management degree from SUNY Cortland in the spring of 2015.

Kasia Omilian has been named NFS scout, becoming the first female to hold that role. She enters her third season with the Colts after serving as scouting assistant (2021) and football operations intern (2020) where she assisted with team travel and coordinating player travel. Omilian got her start with the Colts in 2019 as a football operations intern supporting the team's offseason program. Prior to Indianapolis, she served as a football recruiting assistant for four seasons (2016-20) while attending the University of Washington. Omilian also worked as a summer football operations intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and 2018. She earned a bachelor's degree in business with a minor in law, societies and justice.

Melainey Lowe has been named football operations assistant. She enters her second season with the team after serving as football operations intern in 2021, where she assisted in planning and executing all team and personnel logistics. Lowe earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Saint Mary's College. She previously served as a football equipment manager at the University of Notre Dame (2018-2020) working exclusively with wide receivers and tight ends. Lowe spent the 2020-21 season overseeing the equipment manager program and assisting the Irish's defensive staff.