More Missed Opportunities Lead Colts To 0-2 Start

"I know Andrew would love to have it back," Pagano said of the Talib pick six, pushing Denver's lead to 23-13. "We all would love to have it back.

"You have to take care of the football in that situation. If we don't have the first down, we don't have the first down."

It was up to the Colts' battered defense to try and keep things interesting. And Ted Monachino's unit did that.

After the Colts and Broncos traded punts, Luck bounced back to lead a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with Frank Gore tiptoeing his way into the end zone from seven yards out.

Gore's touchdown trimmed the deficit to 23-20 with a little more than four minutes remaining.

The defense held Denver to a field goal, setting the stage for Luck and the offense, down six, with 1:51 to go.

But on the offense's first play of a potential game-winning drive, Denver's Von Miller showed why he's paid like a franchise quarterback. Miller beat Joe Reitz off the edge and his strip sack of Luck was returned 15 yards by linebacker Shane Ray to cap the Broncos victory.

"Von Miller being Von Miller," is how Pagano described one last opening evaporating for the visitors.

The Colts will now return to Indianapolis, still in search of a win in 2016.

It was a second straight week of the game in-balance late, but the inability to make enough winning plays again being the difference.

"It's very frustrating, but you've got to finish," Pagano said after the Week Two loss. "And that's what we will go back to work on.