More Awards For Andrew Luck: Voted FedEx Air Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS — It's good to be Andrew Luck right about now.

His Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are relevant once again in the postseason conversation entering the final month of the season. He's also the signal caller for one of the best offensive attacks in the National Football League.

Individually, he's playing the best football of his career, just one year removed from missing the entire season after undergoing major shoulder surgery.

Not surprisingly, the Andrew Luck Hype Train is gaining speed, a fact no more apparent than Thursday morning, when Luck was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

But that theme only continued later in the day, when the league announced Luck had also been voted the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his standout Week 12 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

It's Luck's first FedEx Air Player of the Week award this season; FedEx will accordingly donate $2,000 to the USO in Luck's name through FedEx Cares.

Luck completed 30-of-37 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions in Indy's 27-24 victory over Miami at Lucas Oil Stadium. He also added his first-career reception, a four-yard catch from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a 4th-and-1 play in the first half.

His clutch abilities on a 3rd-and-9 play late in the fourth quarter, which saw him evade heavy pressure all around him, stumble forward, regain his footing and somehow turn his head upfield to find wide receiver Chester Rogers for a 34-yard gain, putting the Colts inside the Dolphins' 25-yard line, set up a game-winning field goal from Adam Vinatieri.

Luck was able to accomplish the following in last Sunday's game:

» With his 300-yard passing game Luck passed Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Kurt Warner for the second most 300-yard passing games in a player's first seven seasons in NFL history.

» Luck's three touchdown game moved him past Matthew Stafford (163) for the seventh-most passing touchdowns in a player's first seven seasons in NFL history.

» With three touchdowns Luck also tied Peyton Manning (eight) for the second-most consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns in NFL history. He trails only Tom Brady who had 10 consecutive games in 2011.

» It was the fifth straight game Luck has had over a 100 passer rating, which is a personal best for Luck and ties Peyton Manning for the third-longest streak in team history.

» It was the 20th fourth quarter or overtime game-winning drive of Luck's career and his second this season.

» Since Luck entered the league in 2012, his 20 fourth quarter or overtime game-winning drives are tied for third-best in that stretch.

» Luck is the first Colts player since Joseph Addai on 11/1/09 to record at least one yard passing, receiving and rushing.