Colts Place Three On PUP List To Start Training Camp; Release TE Matt Lengel

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive end Jegs Jegede and defensive end Kemoko Turay on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. The three players will count towards the team's 90-man roster. The team also released tight end Matt Lengel.

Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 20, 2017. He has played in 25 career games (three starts) and has totaled 15 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Alie-Cox saw action in all 16 games (two starts) and caught eight passes for 93 yards.

Jegede, 6-5, 273 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. He spent the 2019 season on the team's Injured Reserve list. Collegiately, Jegede appeared in 24 games at Valdosta State and finished with 37 tackles (20 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and three blocked kicks. Prior to transferring to Valdosta State, he played two seasons of basketball at the College of Central Florida.

Turay, 6-5, 248 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 18 career games (three starts) and has totaled 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In 2019, Turay appeared in four games and tallied five tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 14.