Colts Left Frustrated By Mistakes, Lack Of Execution In Narrow Loss To Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles still had life after the Colts settled for a McLaughin field goal to extend their lead to 16-10 with with about four and a half minutes remaining. And Philadelphia took advantage of their opportunity, picking up 39 yards on a Franklin pass interference penalty on a third-and-two three plays into the possession.

Franklin ran into running back Miles Sanders on that play, taking the approach of doing whatever he could to prevent a touchdown while hoping he'd break the pass up, or worst-case giving the Colts' defense a chance to make a late-game stop (as they did in wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders).

"Worst-case scenario I liked us being able to line up and play against them anywhere," Franklin said, "and knowing that we had to defend a touchdown, we had already stopped them before, I felt good about it."

The Eagles, though, quickly marched from the Colts' 28 deep into the red zone, where a fourth-and-two scramble by quarterback Jalen Hurts picked up a first down inside the 10-yard line right after the two-minute warning. Then, facing a third-and-goal from the seven-yard line, the Eagles called for a quarterback draw Hurts jogged in for the go-ahead, game-winning touchdown.

"You just can't play a team that good and give them that many opportunities," Saturday said. "We just left them in the game. And ultimately (they) made one more play than we did."

The Colts' offense wasn't able to put together another late-game comeback after Ryan was sacked and a Will Fries false start put them in a do-or-die fourth-and-21 with 38 seconds left. Ryan was forced into a short completion to running back Deon Jackson, who wound up 16 yards short of the line to gain for a game-ending turnover on downs.

"Whenever you're playing from behind with one minute left, your chances aren't great and eventually those odds are going to get you," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "They got us today."

The Colts will head back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday with a 4-6-1 record and a directive to avoid costly mistakes and execute better in critical situations. And the sting of Sunday's one-point loss to one of the best teams in the NFL was made only more painful by the feeling the Colts had that, again, this was a game they should've won.