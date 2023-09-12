Colts sign 3 to practice squad; waive 3 from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed center Jack Anderson, running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Jordan Murray to the practice squad and released running back Jason Huntley, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad.

Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, participated in the New York Giants' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 14 career games (three starts) in his time with the Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021). Anderson was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In 2022, he saw action in 12 games (two starts) with the Giants.

Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Goodson was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 34 games (24 starts) at Iowa (2019-21) and compiled 533 carries for 2,551 yards (4.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. Goodson also registered 70 receptions for 565 yards (8.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors from the league media (2021), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league coaches (2021), First Team All-Big Ten accolades from the league coaches and media (2020) and First Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press (2020).

Murray, 6-5, 240 pounds, participated in the Houston Texans' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 17, 2023. Collegiately, Murray played one season (2022) at Hawaii, where he appeared in all 13 games (five starts) and caught 10 passes for 70 yards (7.0 avg.). Prior to Hawaii, he spent four seasons (2018-21) at Missouri State, where he saw action in 42 games and compiled 99 receptions for 1,196 yards (12.1 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Murray earned Honorable Mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference recognition and was an MVFC All-Newcomer Team honoree in 2018.

Huntley, 5-9, 195 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 30, 2023. He participated in the Colts' training camp after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 9, 2023. Huntley has played in six career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Pittsburgh Steelers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22) and Detroit Lions (2020). He has totaled 18 carries for 70 yards (3.9 avg.), one reception and five kickoff returns for 120 yards (24.0 avg.).

Lumpkin, 6-6, 268 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2023. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Lumpkin originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2013. Collegiately, he played in 51 games at Louisiana (2018-22) and finished with 36 receptions for 408 yards (11.3 avg.) and six touchdowns. Prior to Louisiana, Lumpkin played at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College for two seasons (2016-17).