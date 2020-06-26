Friday, Jun 26, 2020 12:37 PM

'Mighty' Mason Garvey, 9, Passes Away After Courageous Battle With Cancer

“Mighty” Mason Garvey, a huge Indianapolis sports fan who had grown extremely close with Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and others within the organization the past couple years, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 9 years old.

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

062620_mighty-mason-rip-2

INDIANAPOLIS — "Mighty" Mason Garvey, a huge Indianapolis sports fan and close friend of cornerback Kenny Moore II and several others within the Colts organization, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 9 years old.

Diagnosed in August 2018 with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, Mason's positive attitude and playful spirit was a source of inspiration to everybody who met him.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Mason, a student at Pleasant Grove Elementary in Center Grove, Ind., was introduced to Moore II, then in the middle of his second season with the Colts. Although they were 15 years apart, they quickly formed an unbreakable bond — a brotherhood.

Mason and Moore II spent many days together at Mason's home, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Riley Hospital for Children and other various spots around Indy; if they weren't dancing or playing football and basketball, they were laughing over video games or dinner.

"Mason has brought a little brother that I've always wanted," Moore II said last year. "I have six sisters, and having a brother was always big to me. It just gives me a person to experience things with instead of just experiencing things alone."

Mason, who was also close with Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, was a regular on the sideline before Colts home games and at training camp the past couple years. Last season, prior to Indy's Week 8 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium, Moore II and Mason, celebrating his ninth birthday that day, ran out onto the field together during pregame introductions.

Mason is survived by his parents, Kevin and Heather, his little sister, Kinley, and many, many other family members and friends.

