Colts fans! At least 87 special general admission tickets are now available to purchase for just $25 to view the Midwest Fashion Week's dynamic fashion show that features professional models and individuals with Down syndrome as part of "The Design For Change" gala at the Sheraton City Centre Hotel in downtown Indianapolis (31 West Ohio Street).

It's all happening this Saturday, March 17! General admission seating does not include dinner, so plan on making reservations at your favorite restaurant, then trek down to the Sheraton City Centre Hotel for the 8:00 p.m. fashion show.

Doors to the ballroom will open at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment will be provided by Indy's own Lester Stansberry, featuring a mix of smooth jazz. Cash bar is available to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and guests can bid on more than 100 items including a $1,000 travel package, courtesy of RCI.