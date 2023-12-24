Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA – The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

C Jack Anderson (illness)

RB Zack Moss (forearm)

LB Segun Olubi (hip)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder)

T Braden Smith (knee)

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

DT Eric Johnson II

Running back Jonathan Taylor will play for the first time since undergoing surgery on his thumb following the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.