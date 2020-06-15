Transactions

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 06:29 PM

Colts Sign 2020 Second-Round Pick Michael Pittman Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., their second-round (34th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts have now signed eight of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pittman Jr., 6-4, 223 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 48 career games (30 starts) at USC and compiled 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, Pittman Jr. totaled 17 tackles, three blocked kicks, five kickoff returns for 31 yards and six punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown. He finished 12th on the Trojans' career receptions list.

In 2019, Pittman Jr. earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-Pac-12 (as a receiver) and Second Team All-Pac-12 (as a special teams player) honors. He was a Second Team All-America choice by the Associated Press and coaches. As a senior, Pittman Jr. started all 13 games and registered 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished fifth nationally in receptions per game (7.8, first in Pac-12), 15th in receiving yards per game (98.1, third in Pac-12) and 19th in receiving touchdowns (11, second in Pac-12). Pittman Jr.'s 101 receptions ranked fifth on USC's single-season receiving chart. In 2018, he earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition after starting 11 games and collecting 41 receptions for 758 yards and six touchdowns. Pittman Jr. was a key special teams contributor in 2017 and earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors as a special teams player. He saw action in 11 games (six starts) and tallied 23 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams, Pittman Jr. recorded six tackles, blocked one punt and returned two punts for 89 yards and one touchdown. As a true freshman in 2016, he played in all 13 games and caught six passes for 82 yards. On special teams, Pittman Jr. finished with two punt returns for 63 yards, four kickoff returns for 31 yards, seven tackles, one blocked punt and one forced fumble.

First Look: Michael Pittman Jr. Selected 34th Overall By Colts

Get your first look at Michael Pittman Jr. after he was picked 34th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittman
1 / 7
USC Football defeats the ASU Sun Devils 26 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 7

USC Football defeats the ASU Sun Devils 26 in Tempe, AZ.

John McGillen/USC Athletics
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 7

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 7

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
pittman_michael_1
5 / 7
USC Athletics
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 7

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Victory Bell returns to USC as the Trojans bury the Bruins in a barrage of offense. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis led the way with a school-record 515 yards passing.
7 / 7

The Victory Bell returns to USC as the Trojans bury the Bruins in a barrage of offense. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis led the way with a school-record 515 yards passing.

John McGillen/USC Athletics

