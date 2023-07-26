How Michael Pittman Jr. is embracing Colts' underdog label, and what motivation he still draws from 2022 season

"I just think about the feelings from last season after it was done and knowing, I don't ever want to feel like that again," Pittman said on this week's edition of the Official Colts Podcast. "That was by far the lowest I've ever been playing football. So knowing that you got to do everything in your power to make sure nothing like that happens again. As long as you can say that you did everything, then I think I can live with that. But going back to last year as a team, I don't think we did that."