PFF: Colts Had One Of NFL's Most Valuable 2020 Draft Classes

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of people can identify players with talent and high ceilings in the NFL Draft, but what about the actual value that a player brings to a team?

Not all positions are built the same, and even though you might have a truly elite athlete at one position, he may not be as valuable to his team as a slightly lesser athlete who plays a more critical position.

Recently, Pro Football Focus unraveled its metrics in a unique way once again to see which NFL teams gathered the most valuable class of players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

PFF did this using its metric called "Wins Above Average," or "WAA" for short.

Taking positional value, strength of opponent and the player's PFF grades into play, the statistic measures how valuable a player was to their team in college compared to the average player at their position.

WAA measures a player's contributions to certain facets of their game and how it contributed to wins for their team, comparing that particular player's scores with the average player's scores to come up with the WAA figure.

According to PFF, quarterbacks, cornerbacks, wide receivers and defensive linemen are the most valuable positions contributing to WAA, in that order.

The Indianapolis Colts made PFF's list of the most valuable 2020 draft classes after pulling in nine players in rounds 2 through 6, registering as the fifth most valuable class in the league on this scale.

While PFF doesn't dish on the WAA scores of each player that the Colts selected, they do mention two of the Colts' most notable picks:

"Running backs matter a little bit in college. And that is how Jonathan Taylor (0.54 WAA), the team's second pick, was worth more to Wisconsin a season ago than first pick Michael Pittman (0.42) was to USC."