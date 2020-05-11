Monday, May 11, 2020 09:19 AM

Colts' Dezmon Patmon Considered One Of 2020 NFL Draft's Top Late-Round Finds

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2017_patmon-wsu-asu-ap
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

INDIANAPOLIS — Most NFL Draft fans can identify many of the players who will be taken in the first couple of days of the draft, but where teams and analysts alike really shine is when they can identify the late-round gems.

One of those people is longtime ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, whose battle with COVID-19 forced him to miss covering the NFL Draft for ESPN this year for the first time since 2006. However, now he's back and he's got some thoughts on this year's class.

Last week, McShay put out a list of some of the NFL teams who improved immediately, as well as some teams who found some late-round steals who could instantly contribute to their new teams.

One of the players who made McShay's list was wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, the Indianapolis Colts' sixth-round (212th-overall pick) out of Washington State.

Here's what McShay had to say:

"Getting Michael Pittman Jr. in the second round was fantastic, but let's not discount this sixth-round pick. Chris Ballard continues to show why he's one of the league's top GMs with moves like this. For a team lacking at receiver behind the oft-injured T.Y. Hilton, Patmon is the type of player you gamble on late in Round 6. He has 6-4, 225-pound size and good speed, and he found the end zone eight times in 2019 for Washington State."

Over the last couple of years, the Colts have made it a mission to add receivers who have plenty of size and athleticism, and that's what they've found in Patmon.

At the Combine, he had a very solid showing. He measured at 6'3-3/4" and 225 pounds, coupled with good arm length (32-3/4") and hand size (10-1/4"), which are all above-average measurements for the wide receiver position.

Among all players at the Combine — regardless of position — who measured at least 6-3 and 225 pounds, Patmon's 132-inch broad jump was tied for first, his 4.48-second 40-yard dash ranked third, and his 36-inch vertical jump tied for eighth.

In four years at Washington State, Patmon started 12 of 43 games, catching 156 passes for 1,976 yards (12.7 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, including a streak in which he logged a reception in 33 consecutive games. As a senior in 2019, 40 of his 58 receptions resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

Patmon uses his size and speed to get downfield in a hurry, and he's able to high-point and come down with jump balls that quarterbacks send his way.

He could carve out a role right away with the Colts if he shows out in training camp and puts that playmaking ability on display at the next level, but it becomes even more likely if he can make a good impression on special teams.

The bottom of the Colts' wide receiver depth chart may be pretty open behind T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr., so if Patmon can develop some more physicality against cornerbacks and refine his route running , then he could grab one of the last spots in the Colts' receiving corps.

First Look: Dezmon Patmon Selected 212th By Colts

Get your first look at wide receiver Dezmon Patmon as he is picked 212th overall by the Indianapolis Colts

Patmon
1 / 13
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

WSU Football vs Stanford 1st Half
3 / 13

WSU Football vs Stanford 1st Half

Shelly Hanks/@2019 WSU Photo Services
patmon_dezmon_2
4 / 13
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) gestures for the camera before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
5 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) gestures for the camera before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Washington State won 34-20. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
6 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Washington State won 34-20. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
7 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
9 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
patmon_dezmon_3
10 / 13
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, left, gets past New Mexico State defensive back Ray Buford Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, left, gets past New Mexico State defensive back Ray Buford Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
12 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
13 / 13

Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (12) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
DeMichael Harris, Donald Rutledge Listed As Colts UDFAs To Keep An Eye On
news

DeMichael Harris, Donald Rutledge Listed As Colts UDFAs To Keep An Eye On

Wide receiver DeMichael Harris and safety Donald Rutledge have been singled-out by Bleacher Report as two of the Indianapolis Colts' undrafted free agents to watch out for this summer.
PFF: Colts Had One Of NFL's Most Valuable 2020 Draft Classes
news

PFF: Colts Had One Of NFL's Most Valuable 2020 Draft Classes

According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts gathered the fifth-most valuable group of players in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on PFF's "Wins Above Average" metric.
Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow
news

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing defensive tackle Robert Windsor, their sixth-round (193rd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, their sixth-round (212th-overall) selection.
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, their sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Taylor Considered A Top Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate
news

Jonathan Taylor Considered A Top Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named as one of the top contenders for the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to Pro Football Focus.
Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter
news

Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of guard Danny Pinter, their fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Ringer: Colts Are AFC South's Most-Improved Team
news

The Ringer: Colts Are AFC South's Most-Improved Team

The Indianapolis Colts have had a very active and uncharacteristically flashy offseason, but it has The Ringer calling them the AFC South's most-improved squad in 2020.
Jordan Glasgow Could Be 'Really Special Core Special Teams Player' For Colts
news

Jordan Glasgow Could Be 'Really Special Core Special Teams Player' For Colts

The National Football League is full of guys who have been able to stick around due to their effort rather than freakish size and athletic ability. The Indianapolis Colts got one of those players with tons of heart in former Michigan defender Jordan Glasgow, whom they selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 213 overall.

Advertising