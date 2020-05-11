Colts' Dezmon Patmon Considered One Of 2020 NFL Draft's Top Late-Round Finds

Over the last couple of years, the Colts have made it a mission to add receivers who have plenty of size and athleticism, and that's what they've found in Patmon.

At the Combine, he had a very solid showing. He measured at 6'3-3/4" and 225 pounds, coupled with good arm length (32-3/4") and hand size (10-1/4"), which are all above-average measurements for the wide receiver position.

Among all players at the Combine — regardless of position — who measured at least 6-3 and 225 pounds, Patmon's 132-inch broad jump was tied for first, his 4.48-second 40-yard dash ranked third, and his 36-inch vertical jump tied for eighth.

In four years at Washington State, Patmon started 12 of 43 games, catching 156 passes for 1,976 yards (12.7 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, including a streak in which he logged a reception in 33 consecutive games. As a senior in 2019, 40 of his 58 receptions resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

Patmon uses his size and speed to get downfield in a hurry, and he's able to high-point and come down with jump balls that quarterbacks send his way.

He could carve out a role right away with the Colts if he shows out in training camp and puts that playmaking ability on display at the next level, but it becomes even more likely if he can make a good impression on special teams.