NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

It's easy at this point to wonder just how much the Colts will utilize Jonathan Taylor's contributions as a rookie based on the rest of Colts' quality backfield with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, but you know head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni are going to have their plan for Taylor. You simply don't trade up for a running back in the top 50 without having plans of him contributing early.

With Hines likely to play a big role as Rivers' main pass-catching back, Mack and Taylor will be the "1-1 punch" as the early-down backs. However, with Taylor being a little bigger and more powerful, could that lead to him getting more calls as the goal-line back, potentially resulting in a whole mess of touchdowns?

Taylor's speed — his 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine was tops among all running backs — could also mean some home runs for him behind that dominant Colts offensive line.

He'll likely also see fewer stacked boxes from the defense in the NFL than he did at Wisconsin since the Colts have Rivers and a passing game, and college defenses knew that Taylor was the first, second and third things they needed to worry about against Wisconsin.