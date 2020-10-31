Colts Activate WR Michael Pittman Jr. From IR; Waive WR Daurice Fountain

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Michael Pittman from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

Pittman, 6-4, 223 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 3. He played in the first three games (one start) of the season and compiled nine receptions for 73 yards. Pittman was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 48 career games (30 starts) at USC and compiled 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, Pittman totaled 17 tackles, three blocked kicks, five kickoff returns for 31 yards and six punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown. He finished 12th on the Trojans' career receptions list.