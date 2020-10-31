Transactions

Colts Activate WR Michael Pittman Jr. From IR; Waive WR Daurice Fountain

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

Oct 31, 2020 at 11:05 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Michael Pittman from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

Pittman, 6-4, 223 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 3. He played in the first three games (one start) of the season and compiled nine receptions for 73 yards. Pittman was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 48 career games (30 starts) at USC and compiled 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, Pittman totaled 17 tackles, three blocked kicks, five kickoff returns for 31 yards and six punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown. He finished 12th on the Trojans' career receptions list.

Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, was elevated to the Colts' 53-man roster from the team's practice squad on September 16, 2020. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 5, 2020. Fountain has played in four games this season and has caught two passes for 23 yards. In 2019, he spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, Fountain spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. Fountain was originally selected by the Colts in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

