Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:45 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

A week after clearing concussion protocol then developing symptoms and being ruled out a day later, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol on Friday and is on track to play in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I feel great," Pittman said. "I cleared for my second time. I just went back because I had so much fun the first time."

That last sentence, of course, was said in jest. Pittman said he didn't know if his concussion symptoms relapsed last Saturday because of the Colts' travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons, but along with the team felt it was best to wait and not play in Week 16. He said his wife was the first to notice he wasn't acting like himself. 

"It just wasn't going to happen," Pittman said. It just wasn't the time. I'm feeling a lot better this week.

"... This week I actually feel good and I actually feel good about playing."

Through 14 games, Pittman has 99 receptions on 143 targets for 1,062 yards with four touchdowns. 

Pittman's return to the Colts' starting lineup would come in a pivotal moment, with the 8-7 Colts holding the AFC No. 7 seed and possessing a legitimate chance to not only make the playoffs, but win the AFC South for the first time since 2014.

"The playoffs basically start now because if we don't win, we lose that control," Pittman said. "We're basically playing in the playoffs now. ... Everything has led us to this point. We have everything we want. We just gotta keep on winning and everything will take care of itself."

Related Content

news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
news

Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Most importantly, the Colts need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve their chances of making the playoffs. But there are several key games in Week 17 that will impact the Colts' odds of reaching the postseason – potentially as AFC South champions. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL for rest of 2023 season following hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers with a concussion following the hit. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

After 14 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with an 8-6 record. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising