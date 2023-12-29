Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

A week after clearing concussion protocol then developing symptoms and being ruled out a day later, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol on Friday and is on track to play in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I feel great," Pittman said. "I cleared for my second time. I just went back because I had so much fun the first time."

That last sentence, of course, was said in jest. Pittman said he didn't know if his concussion symptoms relapsed last Saturday because of the Colts' travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons, but along with the team felt it was best to wait and not play in Week 16. He said his wife was the first to notice he wasn't acting like himself.

"It just wasn't going to happen," Pittman said. It just wasn't the time. I'm feeling a lot better this week.

"... This week I actually feel good and I actually feel good about playing."

Through 14 games, Pittman has 99 receptions on 143 targets for 1,062 yards with four touchdowns.

Pittman's return to the Colts' starting lineup would come in a pivotal moment, with the 8-7 Colts holding the AFC No. 7 seed and possessing a legitimate chance to not only make the playoffs, but win the AFC South for the first time since 2014.