Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Reliability On Display in Pass-Heavy Win for Colts

Pittman Jr.'s performance was much-needed for a Colts offense that had struggled to find any sort of consistency throughout the early portion of the season. On a day in which the veteran Ryan attempted 58 passes — completing a career-best 42 of them — he was often looking his No. 1 receiver's way, targeting Pittman Jr. 16 times in all.

Pittman Jr.'s signature toughness was on display throughout the contest. He converted first downs on eight of his 13 receptions, two of which were huge components of the Colts' game-winning drive, moving the chains on 3rd and 4 from the Indianapolis 40-yard line, and then again on 3rd and 10 from the Jacksonville 44, getting 15 yards to the 29-yard line and helping set up Pierce's game-winning 32-yard grab three plays later.

Pittman Jr. also took the attention off the Colts' other targets, allowing running back Deon Jackson (10 receptions, 79 yards), Pierce (three receptions, 49 yards) and receiver Parris Campbell (seven receptions, 57 yards, touchdown) to also earn key performances on Sunday.

"I think Pitt has done a great job as a leader kind of setting the tone for what those guys are expected to do," Ryan told reporters after Sunday's game.

Pittman Jr.'s fifth-career 100-yard receiving performance — the second most by a Colts player in his first 35 games, trailing only T.Y. Hilton's 11 — continues a solid season for the third-year USC product, who leads the team with 38 receptions for 417 yards.

In all, Pittman Jr. has 26 first downs on receptions and is yet to drop a pass, according to Pro Football Focus.

While the gameplan won't always call for almost 60 passing attempts — a good chunk of which are on crossers to the Colts' No. 1 target — Pittman Jr. said he's always satisfied to see a well-balanced Colts offensive attack that can go with the pass or the run whenever is needed.

"I feel like we've been more balanced this year. Sometimes we're going to go in and win it by running it, and sometimes we're going to go in and win it by passing it, and today we just passed it," Pittman Jr. said. "I mean, I'm always happy when we pass the ball, obviously — the ball's coming to me and I'm flying around, which is awesome.