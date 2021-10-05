Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells From Practice Squad

Jacobson, 6-7, 244 pounds, spent time on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Seahawks' 2021 training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 6, 2021. Collegiately, Jacobson played basketball at Iowa State and Nebraska. From 2018-20, he started all 67 games as a Cyclone and averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Jacobson played in 65 games (56 starts) for the Cornhuskers from 2015-17 and averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.