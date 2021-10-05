Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells From Practice Squad

Jacobson played college basketball at Nebraska and Iowa before beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. 

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad and released tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

Jacobson, 6-7, 244 pounds, spent time on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Seahawks' 2021 training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 6, 2021. Collegiately, Jacobson played basketball at Iowa State and Nebraska. From 2018-20, he started all 67 games as a Cyclone and averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Jacobson played in 65 games (56 starts) for the Cornhuskers from 2015-17 and averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Wells, 6-6, 260 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 28. He previously spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons (2021), New England Patriots (2020) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). Wells spent the 2019 season on the Chiefs' Injured Reserve list. He participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

