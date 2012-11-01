 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
MIAMI VS. INDIANAPOLIS TICKETS AVAILABLE

The visiting Miami Dolphins have returned nearly 300 tickets for this Sunday’s game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Nov 01, 2012 at 08:06 AM
Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.  The game may also be heard on the rest of the Vectren Radio Network.  Other than the late visiting team returned tickets, the game has been SOLD OUT and will be televised on CBS, locally WISH-TV Channel 8.  Visiting team returns do not apply when lifting the TV blackout.

Tickets are available for ALL COLTS HOME GAMES at the Lucas Oil Stadium Ticket Office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets will be available while they last.

The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become 2013 Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List  at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

