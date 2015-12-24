Miami Connections Add To Sunday's Intrigue For Numerous Colts Players

INDIANAPOLIS – Inside Dolphin Stadium, Reggie Wayne was about to catch a wide open 53-yard touchdown with the rain coming down.

Outside, T.Y. Hilton was also trying to dodge Mother Nature while directing cars into parking spots.

At Super Bowl XL, the Colts were inside winning their first Super Bowl in Indianapolis. The high-school aged Hilton was doing what he had done so often at then Dolphin Stadium.

Growing up about 15 minutes south of the iconic home of five Super Bowls (including the last two appearances by the Colts), Hilton would park cars to raise money for his basketball team's jerseys.

Nearly a decade later, Hilton's days of parking cars are long gone.

Instead, this Sunday, the Miami native will be inside of SunLife Stadium trying to earn some bragging rights.

"It's one game that I can't lose, especially with all the uncles and aunties that are Miami Dolphins fans," Hilton, who is expecting to have around 30-35 family and friends at Sunday's game, said earlier this week.