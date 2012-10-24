MENDING AND HOPING

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS –Bruce Arians typically leads his media sessions with an update on injured players.

Today when he did so, it was with better news. Arians said cornerback Darius Butler (shoulder) and defensive end Fili Moala (knee) would be the only two players not scheduled to practice. Beyond that, those missing time before would be in action to some degree.

Indianapolis beat Cleveland last week missing Moala and end Cory Redding (knee), both starters, on the defensive line, along with key reserve Martin Tevaseu (knee).

Running back Donald Brown has not seen action or practice since damaging his knee on a late two-point rush against Green Bay on October 7. Linebacker Robert Mathis (knee) also has missed the last two games.

"They have to work on it, do football moves and see what kind of swelling occurs. We'll go from there," said Arians.

Offensive guard Joe Reitz has not played all season because of a knee injury that required a medical process. Reitz was among those scheduled to work today but after the club has used the same starting line unit for the last two weeks, it may not be that Reitz would supplant Jeff Linkenbach at Tennessee.

Linebacker Pat Angerer played 22 snaps last week in his first action. Arians said Angerer came through the Cleveland game in good shape, and it is hoped his game day responsibilities could be increased on Sunday.

CHAPMAN ELIGIBLE TO PRACTICE – Defensive tackle Josh Chapman, the club's first pick in the fifth-round this year has returned to practice, but remains on reserve/non-football injury.

Chapman, 6-0, 316, tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee in Alabama's 2011 game against Florida, playing the rest of the season before having surgery. Chapman, who does not count on the 53-man roster, will have a three-week period to practice and may be activated at any time. If not activated at the end of the period, he will not be able to play this year.

"It's been pretty hard (being out)," said Chapman. "I had to get healthy. This week with me practicing, I'm ready to get after it. I'm feeling good about the confidence part of it."

Chapman started 25 of 54 career games, totaling 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks. He played on two national champions at Alabama (2009, 2011).

"It's pretty much right on target," said Arians of Chapman's recovery. "He was targeted to come back earlier. We didn't know if we'd get him back at all. He's progressed nicely, no worries about where he's at physically. I think he's as excited as we are to see him out there.