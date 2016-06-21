Meet The Coach: Tim Berbenich

INDIANAPOLIS – When Dave Matthews is in your town, don't be surprised to see Colts coach Tim Berbenich.

The offensive assistant has been to more than 65 "DMB" shows.

Growing up in New York, Berbenich elected to pass on a Wall Street lifestyle and instead head into the coaching world.

Get to know Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Tim Berbenich:Describe your journey to Indianapolis

"I started as an intern with the Jets in college, during the summers. Then I graduated college (Hamilton College in upstate New York) and stayed on as an intern working in their operations department. Then I started coaching, in an administrative spot on their staff, with the Jets. I did that for three years, 2003-05. Then I followed Paul Hackett to Tampa Bay in 2006. I spent seven years in Tampa. What got me to Indy was while I was with the Jets, I shared an office with Pep Hamilton and Jim Hostler was right next door."Most memorable moment in football

"Well, there are two. Probably the bad one is we missed a kick at the end of regulation and a kick at the end of overtime versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Jets. Then probably the best one so far was the Andrew Luck/Donald Brown fumble versus Kansas City. That was pretty good."When did you know you wanted to be a coach?

"My junior year of college I just made the decision that when I grew up everybody kind of takes the train into Manhattan and then does Wall Street and puts a tie on. I just kind of made that choice in my mind that I knew I didn't want to do that and I wanted to do something with sports."Favorite part about coaching

"Game day. The idea that it is football and you get to work as a team. Every day you come because you have to make money, but you come because you're really trying to reach that ultimate goal. It's not just a job. It's a process of trying to do something to win. As an organization, trying to be something bigger than just getting a paycheck."Describe your coaching style

"I'm kind of more laid back, conceptual/analytical. I'm really trying to relate to the guys and give them ways to learn. The way my brain works isn't necessarily the way their brain works. Really trying to relate it to the players and give them information that makes sense to them. I like to bring enthusiasm when I have to but I'm not going to be a curser, screamer type of guy."Who was your biggest influence growing up?

"My dad. Seeing the guy work with a hard work ethic. Getting up every day, providing for the family, putting us ahead of him and him making sacrifices for the betterment of our enjoyment."Favorite hobby

"I'm really into hockey and the New York Islanders. That's the one team I'm probably still a fan of. And obviously right now hanging out with my two little boys and we've turned the hallway into a hockey rink. My hobbies are really geared towards my wife and kids."Favorite food

"Probably pizza. New York style pizza."Favorite movie

"Back To The Future."Favorite music/genre

"Dave Matthews Band (been to more than 65 DMB shows)."Favorite quote

"Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm," Ralph Waldo Emerson.Favorite place you've traveled

"Saint Kitts and Nevis."Why Indianapolis?

"Obviously Pep was a big reason. Getting a chance to work back with him was awesome. How much he sold working with Andrew Luck. I heard so many great things about working with Coach (Chuck) Pagano and those were selling points. I knew a lot of people that knew him so that was an easy sell."Favorite Spot/Part about Indy/Colts

"Our favorite place is Woody's in Carmel."What do you want to see out of the quarterbacks this year?

"I think smart is kind of the first one. What I mean by smart is making good decisions, taking care of the ball, which will lead us to getting into the end zone. Smart is just knowing when a play is over or knowing when (Andrew Luck's) not going to get hit."Family