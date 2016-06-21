Meet The Coach: Tim Berbenich

Intro: Over the next few weeks, Colts.com will publish Q & A’s with all of the team’s assistant coaches. Here, we will get to know Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Tim Berbenich.

Jun 21, 2016 at 01:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

BerbenichPic.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – When Dave Matthews is in your town, don't be surprised to see Colts coach Tim Berbenich.

The offensive assistant has been to more than 65 "DMB" shows.

Growing up in New York, Berbenich elected to pass on a Wall Street lifestyle and instead head into the coaching world.

Get to know Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Tim Berbenich:Describe your journey to Indianapolis

"I started as an intern with the Jets in college, during the summers. Then I graduated college (Hamilton College in upstate New York) and stayed on as an intern working in their operations department. Then I started coaching, in an administrative spot on their staff, with the Jets. I did that for three years, 2003-05. Then I followed Paul Hackett to Tampa Bay in 2006. I spent seven years in Tampa. What got me to Indy was while I was with the Jets, I shared an office with Pep Hamilton and Jim Hostler was right next door."Most memorable moment in football

"Well, there are two. Probably the bad one is we missed a kick at the end of regulation and a kick at the end of overtime versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Jets. Then probably the best one so far was the Andrew Luck/Donald Brown fumble versus Kansas City. That was pretty good."When did you know you wanted to be a coach?

"My junior year of college I just made the decision that when I grew up everybody kind of takes the train into Manhattan and then does Wall Street and puts a tie on. I just kind of made that choice in my mind that I knew I didn't want to do that and I wanted to do something with sports."Favorite part about coaching

"Game day. The idea that it is football and you get to work as a team. Every day you come because you have to make money, but you come because you're really trying to reach that ultimate goal. It's not just a job. It's a process of trying to do something to win. As an organization, trying to be something bigger than just getting a paycheck."Describe your coaching style

"I'm kind of more laid back, conceptual/analytical. I'm really trying to relate to the guys and give them ways to learn. The way my brain works isn't necessarily the way their brain works. Really trying to relate it to the players and give them information that makes sense to them. I like to bring enthusiasm when I have to but I'm not going to be a curser, screamer type of guy."Who was your biggest influence growing up?

"My dad. Seeing the guy work with a hard work ethic. Getting up every day, providing for the family, putting us ahead of him and him making sacrifices for the betterment of our enjoyment."Favorite hobby

"I'm really into hockey and the New York Islanders. That's the one team I'm probably still a fan of. And obviously right now hanging out with my two little boys and we've turned the hallway into a hockey rink. My hobbies are really geared towards my wife and kids."Favorite food

"Probably pizza. New York style pizza."Favorite movie

"Back To The Future."Favorite music/genre

"Dave Matthews Band (been to more than 65 DMB shows)."Favorite quote

"Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm," Ralph Waldo Emerson.Favorite place you've traveled

"Saint Kitts and Nevis."Why Indianapolis?

"Obviously Pep was a big reason. Getting a chance to work back with him was awesome. How much he sold working with Andrew Luck. I heard so many great things about working with Coach (Chuck) Pagano and those were selling points. I knew a lot of people that knew him so that was an easy sell."Favorite Spot/Part about Indy/Colts

"Our favorite place is Woody's in Carmel."What do you want to see out of the quarterbacks this year?

"I think smart is kind of the first one. What I mean by smart is making good decisions, taking care of the ball, which will lead us to getting into the end zone. Smart is just knowing when a play is over or knowing when (Andrew Luck's) not going to get hit."Family

Wife: Dianne. Sons: Jack, Drew.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts K Chase McLaughlin Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Week 5

McLaughlin made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High last Thursday night.

news

As Colts Seek Solutions On Offense, Defense Comes Through With Clutch Late-Game Plays

Four critical plays by the Colts' defense are massive reasons why this team sits at 2-2-1 through five games.

news

2022 Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Continues To Shine For Colts, No Matter Who Gets In His Way

Thomas recorded his first career interception, broke up another pass and could've had another pick if not for a freak collision with a game official.

news

Alec Pierce's Rookie Climb Continues In Win Over Broncos

Alec Pierce has clearly earned the trust of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan now about a quarter of the way through his rookie season, a fact no more evident than Pierce's eight-catch, 81-yard performance in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

news

Stephon Gilmore Aces Russell Wilson's Test With Critical Interception, Pass Break-Up In Colts' Win Over Broncos

Gilmore's interception late in the fourth quarter sparked the Colts' game-tying scoring drive, and his pass break-up in overtime sealed his team's win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

'Perfect Night' For Chase McLaughlin, Kicking Unit, Boosts Colts To Second Win

The Indianapolis Colts needed every bit of Chase McLaughlin's four field goals to go on the road and defeat the Denver Broncos, 12-9, in overtime on Thursday night.

news

'Colts Declassified' Spotlights Untold Stories From 2012's Chuckstrong Game With Chuck Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne And Andrew Luck

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" looks back on the Colts' emotional win over the Green Bay Packers in 2012 shortly after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia. Hear from Pagano, Bruce Arians, Reggie Wayne and Andrew Luck in the feature, which you can watch below.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Leonard and Lewis are both in the concussion protocol.

news

Jonathan Taylor's Ankle 'Feeling Good,' But Immediate Week 5 Status Unknown

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, putting his status into question heading into a short week and Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Colts Play Waiting Game Facing Short Week After Shaquille Leonard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Indianapolis Colts enter a short week without knowing the immediate status of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion Sunday in his 2022 season debut against the Tennessee Titans.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Titans In Key Divisional Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) play host to the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in today's key Week 4 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising