Meet The Coach: Jim Herrmann

INDIANAPOLIS – This might be Jim Herrmann's first season in Indianapolis but he has some fond, fond memories of Lucas Oil Stadium.

If you are out and about downtown, there's a chance you will run into Herrmann frequently in one of the abundance of restaurants in the Circle City.

A world traveler, Herrmann returns to the Midwest in his third NFL stop.

Get to know new Linebackers Coach Jim Herrmann:

Describe your journey to Indianapolis

"I played at the University of Michigan and I started coaching when I graduated in 1982. I started coaching for Bo Schembechler in 1983. Then in 1984-85, I spent two years coaching high school ball. I came back to the University of Michigan in 1986 and basically I was there from '86-2005. I was a graduate assistant for two years, a volunteer assistant for two years. Then when Coach Schembechler retired and Gary Moeller took over he hired me as a full-time coach. I coached linebackers my whole time there and for a few years I was the special teams coordinator. In '97, I was named defensive coordinator and held that job until 2005. Then I got an opportunity in 2006 to go with a very good friend of mine, Bob Sutton, who had become the defensive coordinator with the Jets. I was with the Jets for three years. When that was over, another very good friend of mine got hired as the defensive coordinator at the Giants. I ended up going over to the Giants as the linebackers coach."Most memorable moment in football

"I would have to say No. 1 would be the '97 Michigan/Ohio State game. Just walking off the field knowing that we were still undefeated and we would be playing for the National Championship. No. 2 was the year we won the Super Bowl with the Giants, at Lucas Oil Stadium. My biggest memory of the Super Bowl was after the game, getting my parents down on the field, getting my kids down on the field. My youngest son grabbing the trophy from some guy and he's got a picture of him kissing the trophy, which is pretty cool."When did you know you wanted to be a coach?

"I come from a family of all (certified public accountants). I was studying to be a CPA and I realized probably more in my senior year that there's no way I was going to be sitting behind a desk. I just couldn't do it. I loved the game. I went and talked with Bo and Bo's like, 'Alright, good. Start tomorrow. Here's my keys, go wash the car (laughs).' So I started coaching and never looked back. Really haven't worked a day in my life. Just doing what I like to do."Favorite part about coaching

"I think the biggest thing that I like is…the games are obviously a big thing, winning and the championships, but I think the camaraderie with the players, getting to know guys. Seeing them go through struggles and helping them get through that."Describe your coaching style

"Demanding. One of the signs in my room is everybody has egos, everybody has feelings, but I try to get to the guys to 'separate the who from the do.' It's not you as a person. I love you as a person, but that's not what we want from that position at this time. This is how it should be done. If the guys buy into that, there's no animosity. This guy cares about me as a person, cares about me as a player and he wants me to do it right. I think the guys that are able to do that, they flourish because they can separate the who from the do, and learn and grow. I think that's the biggest challenge."Who was your biggest influence growing up?

"My dad and Coach Schembechler."Favorite hobby

"I love to travel. I've been all over the world. I have all 50 states and I think have a 13 or 14 countries. I'm trying to beat my dad. He's got like 23 countries. I love to travel."Favorite food

"I like pizza, Italian food. I like Arabic food."Favorite movie

"Probably be Gladiator."Favorite music/genre

"I'm a Mo-Town, country, jazz guy."Favorite quote

Theodore Roosevelt: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."Favorite place you've traveled

"Positano, Italy."Why Indianapolis?

"I like being around coaches who have the same philosophy as I do. There's no egos here. It's about winning. Who cares who gets the credit. It's about winning as a team and family, and a group of guys. To me, that's huge. It's what wakes you up in the morning. You don't want to let the guys down next to you."Favorite Spot/Part about Indy/Colts

"My wife and I love downtown. We came from New York, but we love Indy. I don't think we've been to the same place twice yet. There's a lot of great spots to eat. They have some places that belong in New York."What do you want to see out of your linebacker group in 2016?

"Confident, aggressive players. Leaders. Tough football players."Family