Meet The Coach: Jim Herrmann

Intro: Over the next few weeks, Colts.com will publish Q & A’s with all of the team’s assistant coaches. Here, we will get to know new Linebackers Coach Jim Herrmann.

Jun 28, 2016 at 01:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

HerrmannPic.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – This might be Jim Herrmann's first season in Indianapolis but he has some fond, fond memories of Lucas Oil Stadium.

If you are out and about downtown, there's a chance you will run into Herrmann frequently in one of the abundance of restaurants in the Circle City.

A world traveler, Herrmann returns to the Midwest in his third NFL stop.

Get to know new Linebackers Coach Jim Herrmann:

Describe your journey to Indianapolis

"I played at the University of Michigan and I started coaching when I graduated in 1982. I started coaching for Bo Schembechler in 1983. Then in 1984-85, I spent two years coaching high school ball. I came back to the University of Michigan in 1986 and basically I was there from '86-2005. I was a graduate assistant for two years, a volunteer assistant for two years. Then when Coach Schembechler retired and Gary Moeller took over he hired me as a full-time coach. I coached linebackers my whole time there and for a few years I was the special teams coordinator. In '97, I was named defensive coordinator and held that job until 2005. Then I got an opportunity in 2006 to go with a very good friend of mine, Bob Sutton, who had become the defensive coordinator with the Jets. I was with the Jets for three years. When that was over, another very good friend of mine got hired as the defensive coordinator at the Giants. I ended up going over to the Giants as the linebackers coach."Most memorable moment in football

"I would have to say No. 1 would be the '97 Michigan/Ohio State game. Just walking off the field knowing that we were still undefeated and we would be playing for the National Championship. No. 2 was the year we won the Super Bowl with the Giants, at Lucas Oil Stadium. My biggest memory of the Super Bowl was after the game, getting my parents down on the field, getting my kids down on the field. My youngest son grabbing the trophy from some guy and he's got a picture of him kissing the trophy, which is pretty cool."When did you know you wanted to be a coach?

"I come from a family of all (certified public accountants). I was studying to be a CPA and I realized probably more in my senior year that there's no way I was going to be sitting behind a desk. I just couldn't do it. I loved the game. I went and talked with Bo and Bo's like, 'Alright, good. Start tomorrow. Here's my keys, go wash the car (laughs).' So I started coaching and never looked back. Really haven't worked a day in my life. Just doing what I like to do."Favorite part about coaching

"I think the biggest thing that I like is…the games are obviously a big thing, winning and the championships, but I think the camaraderie with the players, getting to know guys. Seeing them go through struggles and helping them get through that."Describe your coaching style

"Demanding. One of the signs in my room is everybody has egos, everybody has feelings, but I try to get to the guys to 'separate the who from the do.' It's not you as a person. I love you as a person, but that's not what we want from that position at this time. This is how it should be done. If the guys buy into that, there's no animosity. This guy cares about me as a person, cares about me as a player and he wants me to do it right. I think the guys that are able to do that, they flourish because they can separate the who from the do, and learn and grow. I think that's the biggest challenge."Who was your biggest influence growing up?

"My dad and Coach Schembechler."Favorite hobby

"I love to travel. I've been all over the world. I have all 50 states and I think have a 13 or 14 countries. I'm trying to beat my dad. He's got like 23 countries. I love to travel."Favorite food

"I like pizza, Italian food. I like Arabic food."Favorite movie

"Probably be Gladiator."Favorite music/genre

"I'm a Mo-Town, country, jazz guy."Favorite quote

Theodore Roosevelt: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."Favorite place you've traveled

"Positano, Italy."Why Indianapolis?

"I like being around coaches who have the same philosophy as I do. There's no egos here. It's about winning. Who cares who gets the credit. It's about winning as a team and family, and a group of guys. To me, that's huge. It's what wakes you up in the morning. You don't want to let the guys down next to you."Favorite Spot/Part about Indy/Colts

"My wife and I love downtown. We came from New York, but we love Indy. I don't think we've been to the same place twice yet. There's a lot of great spots to eat. They have some places that belong in New York."What do you want to see out of your linebacker group in 2016?

"Confident, aggressive players. Leaders. Tough football players."Family

Wife: May. Daughters: Christine, Jessica. Sons: Cory, Timothy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Matt Ryan Nominated For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts RB Deon Jackson Shines As Next Man Up With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Out

Jackson rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 10 passes for 79 yards in his first career start, helping the Colts earn a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Reliability On Display in Pass-Heavy Win for Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (134) on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but really made his contributions count down the stretch on Indy's final drive, helping lead Indy to a critical 34-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Inside Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Jaguars: Why The Colts Called The Play, And Everything That Made It Work

Facing a third-and-13 with 23 seconds left, the Colts got the coverage they wanted – so Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce went and won the game.

news

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger 'Earned' Promotion to Backup Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sunday explained his decision to promote second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart, hinting at a potential package of plays for the former Texas standout.

news

Colts' Protection Gels To Put Jaguars Struggles In Rear-View Mirror

Back in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars swarmed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to the tune of five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a shutout loss for the Colts. In Sunday's Week 6 win, however, with newcomer Dennis Kelly at left tackle, the Colts' offensive line shined, as Jacksonville had zero sacks on a pass-heavy day for a victorious Indy squad.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Jaguars In Key AFC South Division Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in today's key Week 6 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'

Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

news

Colts K Chase McLaughlin Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For Week 5

McLaughlin made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High last Thursday night.

news

As Colts Seek Solutions On Offense, Defense Comes Through With Clutch Late-Game Plays

Four critical plays by the Colts' defense are massive reasons why this team sits at 2-2-1 through five games.

news

2022 Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Continues To Shine For Colts, No Matter Who Gets In His Way

Thomas recorded his first career interception, broke up another pass and could've had another pick if not for a freak collision with a game official.

news

Alec Pierce's Rookie Climb Continues In Win Over Broncos

Alec Pierce has clearly earned the trust of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan now about a quarter of the way through his rookie season, a fact no more evident than Pierce's eight-catch, 81-yard performance in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising