Colts sign DT McTelvin Agim to practice squad, release DT Caleb Sampson from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Caleb Sampson from the practice squad.
Agim, 6-3, 300 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 15, 2022. Agim spent Weeks 1-14 of last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. From 2020-21, he played in 17 games with the Broncos and compiled 12 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. Agim was originally selected by Denver in the third round (95th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. His last name is pronounced UH-geem.
Sampson, 6-3, 306 pounds, participated in Indianapolis' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 46 games (38 starts) at Kansas (2019-22) and compiled 77 tackles (49 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and six passes defensed. Prior to Kansas, he played in eight games at Coahoma Community College in 2018 and tallied 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.