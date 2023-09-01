Colts sign DT McTelvin Agim to practice squad, release DT Caleb Sampson from practice squad

Agim, 6-3, 300 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 15, 2022. Agim spent Weeks 1-14 of last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. From 2020-21, he played in 17 games with the Broncos and compiled 12 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. Agim was originally selected by Denver in the third round (95th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. His last name is pronounced UH-geem.