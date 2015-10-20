McAfee Clarifies Fake Punt: Whalen Wasn't Original Center, Explains Design

Colts punter Pat McAfee clarified some important details as to why the fake punt went wrong on Sunday night.

Oct 19, 2015 at 09:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS --- Colts punter Pat McAfee was on the Bob and Tom radio show Tuesday morning and explained in detail what the fake punt on Sunday Night Football was supposed to look like, with a detail that has not been shared yet.

Wide receiver Griff Whalen was never supposed to be the center on the gadget play.

"The gunner who became the center all week was (safety) Clayton Geathers. Clayton Geathers gets injured in the second quarter," said McAfee. "Insert Griff Whalen who had never done it before. So Griff Whalen is now the new center in a play he's never practiced before."

McAfee said Whalen knew the original intent of the play, because it's in the playbook, but didn't know a second option that was added in practice last week because he isn't usually on the punt team with McAfee.

Original Intent of the Play

"The point of the play is a deception play. So, you're trying to manipulate the (receiving team) into thinking they have to sub their defense back on," said McAfee. "We are sprinting to the sideline in hopes to make the other team think we are subbing our offense back onto the field. So, when they think the offense is coming back on the field, your hope is that they think their defense has to come back on the field."

If you look at the Colts sideline, you'll see the offense lined up and ready on the edge of the boundary, as if they are going to run back onto the field for 4th and 3. The Patriots defense though never tried to sub anybody back onto the field.


"As soon as their defense comes back on the field, we snap it, steal 5 yards (because the defense would have too many men on the field), and we get a first down," explained McAfee on what the Colts hoped would happen. "So there's the intention of it. That's the thought."

But the Patriots didn't sub. The Colts added a second option though to the play in practice that week to still try and draw New England offsides.

"Last week (in practice), Griff is at the other end catching my punts. We added something to try and draw them offsides if they don't do their substitution," said McAfee. "Griff never got the heads up this was happening, because it's not in the playbook. Stanford guy, reads the playbook, knows everything he has to do, but if he's not there for an audible that's added, he can't know."

 

"Griff has no idea we're trying to draw the guy offsides," said McAfee, "because in the play it says if we get under center, snap it. So Colt Anderson (the quarterback on the play) is trying to draw a guy offsides to pick up an easy five yards. If not, we just don't snap it. We take a delay of game."

But Whalen just didn't know, since he wasn't part of the install of the 2nd option in practice.

"Griff goes… 'If I feel him right now, I'm supposed to snap it.' So this is a 100% miscommunication," said McAfee. "It's literally a miscommunication."

And in the aftermath of the failed fake, McAfee said the bad feeling was still resonating in the building initially Monday.

"Yesterday was like the time's when we were 2-14," said McAfee, "because we shot ourselves in the foot so hard."

But by Monday afternoon, the Colts were looking ahead to the Saints. McAfee though certainly clarified the play everybody's been talking about very well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Rams

Additional inventory for the Week 2 game between Indianapolis and Los Angeles is now available.
news

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Five Things Learned: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The Colts opened the 2021 season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned from Week 1, from Carson Wentz's debut to Nyheim Hines' motivation. 
news

Despite Second-Half Adjustments, Colts' Defense Wants Much More Heading Into Week 2

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

By The Numbers: Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (2021 Week 1)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising