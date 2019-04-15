Matthias Farley, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers Sign Tenders

The Indianapolis Colts today announced three players have signed their tenders to return for the 2019 season: safety Matthias Farley and wide receiver Chester Rogers (restricted free agents) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (exclusive rights free agent).

Apr 15, 2019 at 09:34 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
041519_farley-johnson-rogers-transaction

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today announced that exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Marcus Johnson and restricted free agents safety Matthias Farley and wide receiver Chester Rogers have signed their tenders.

Johnson, 6-1, 204 pounds, was originally acquired by Indianapolis in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018. He has played in 15 career games in his time with the Colts (2018), Seahawks (2018) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.

In 2018, Johnson saw action in five games with the Colts and tallied six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 16.

Farley, 5-11, 209 pounds, was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Arizona) on September 4, 2016. In Indianapolis, he has appeared in 37 career games (16 starts) and has compiled 116 tackles (72 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2018, Farley played in the first five games (one start) of the season and totaled 17 tackles (10 solo), four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 12.

Rogers, 6-0, 184 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2016. He has seen action in 41 career games (16 starts) and has compiled 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. Rogers has also registered 46 punt returns for 414 yards. He has played in two postseason contests (one start) and has totaled nine catches for 76 yards and two punt returns for 20 yards.

In 2018, Rogers played in all 16 games (10 starts) for the first time in his career and tallied career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (485) and receiving touchdowns (two). He also registered career highs in punt returns (23) and punt return yards (215). Rogers appeared in the Colts' two postseason contests (one start) and compiled nine receptions for 76 yards and two punt returns for 20 yards.

