Transactions

Colts Place LB Matthew Adams On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have placed linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve.

Sep 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today placed linebacker Matthew Adams on the Injured Reserve list.

Adams, 6-0, 229 pounds, has played in 34 career games (nine starts) in three seasons (2018-20) with the Colts and has compiled 35 tackles (26 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and nine special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has registered one tackle and one special teams stop. Adams was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

