Colts Activate LB Matthew Adams From IR; Elevate WRs Daurice Fountain & DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Place WR Ashton Dulin On IR

Nov 07, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Matthew Adams from the Injured Reserve list, placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list, signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Baltimore. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Adams, 6-0, 229 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 26, 2020. He has played in 34 career games (nine starts) in three seasons (2018-20) with the Colts and has compiled 35 tackles (26 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and nine special teams stops. Adams has appeared in two postseason contests and has registered one tackle and one special teams stop. He was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dulin, 6-1, 215 pounds, has played in 20 career games in two seasons (2019-20) with Indianapolis and has totaled five receptions for 70 yards, one carry for three yards, seven kickoff returns for 188 yards and 10 special teams tackles. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Gay, 6-0, 232 pounds, spent Weeks 2-9 on the Colts' practice squad after signing with the team on September 15, 2020. In 2019, he played in all 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and converted 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs for 124 points. Gay was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played two seasons (2017-18) at Utah and connected on 56-of-65 field goals and 85-of-85 PATs. Gay won the Lou Groza Award as the country's top kicker in 2017 and was a semi-finalist in 2018. Prior to Utah, he played two seasons of soccer at Utah Valley.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, has had two stints on the Colts' practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in four games in 2020 and has caught two passes for 23 yards. In 2019, Fountain spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Fountain saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Harris, 5-8, 178 pounds, was activated from the Colts' practice squad on October 17, 2020. He played in Week 6 vs. Cincinnati and caught three passes for 29 yards. Harris was signed to the team's practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. Harris originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 23 games (13 starts) at Southern Mississippi and compiled 61 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Harris also tallied 122 carries for 621 yards and five touchdowns. He totaled 23 kickoff returns for 594 yards and one touchdown.

