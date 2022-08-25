Postcards From Camp: Why Matt Ryan Felt Colts Had Good, Productive Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts' final practice of 2022 training camp didn't include pads. It didn't even include any offense versus defense work – no ultra-competitive one-on-ones or foundation-building full-team periods – as the team's offense and defense separated on to separate fields at Grand Park's sprawling indoor facility.

The practice, then, was a little more intense than a walkthrough – but certainly not as intense as some of the action we saw at Grand Park over the last month. So for the fans in attendance, Thursday's training camp finale might not have looked like much.

But days of work like the Colts had Thursday are part of why quarterback Matt Ryan came away from his first training camp outside of the Atlanta area feeling encouraged with where his new team stands.

"I think the attention to detail, the focus has been good," Ryan said. "I think the barometer is always in those walk-thru periods. Sometimes during training camp, those can get redundant. The focus our guys have is really good.

"That's one of the things when you're not having to make a ton of corrections, or you're not asking for focus during those times. When guys just show up (and) do their job, there's not a whole lot of BS. That's encouraging. I think it's a credit to Frank (Reich) and the culture that he and Chris (Ballard) have created here and the guys that they've brought in. It's also a credit to the players of finding value in those periods.

"I say it all the time to our guys, it might be the only rep we get a certain look or a certain scheme, and if you don't view it as, that's a game rep or that might be the thing that makes a difference in a game then we are wasting our time. Our guys have certainly locked in during those times and done a great job."

There are more ways to get better in training camp than just in full-speed, padded practices. And for a team eyeing a fast start to the season – with five of its first seven games against AFC South opponents – that level of focus through all the work done at Grand Park is encouraging.

"We have an understanding of where we want to go, but the only way you get there is to attack week after week," Ryan said. "It has to be about playing well Week 1. That's the expectation we have to have for ourselves to be ready, to go down there to Houston, play our best football and find a way to get a win."

