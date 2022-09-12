5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 1

1. The Colts' self-inflicted mistakes came at inopportune times.

How does a team gain 517 yards of total offense and only manage 20 points?

That's what the Colts were left to chew on in the wake of Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

"When you gain those kind of yards, you got to score 40 points," head coach Frank Reich said. "You can't walk away with 20 points."

The Colts, as a whole, did a lot of good things on offense: 5.7 yards per play, 33 first downs, an average of 7.5 plays and 36.9 yards per drive. Over the last five years, teams that gained at least 33 first downs were 18-9; only one of those 27 teams scored fewer than 23 points.

So, again, how did the Colts manage to do so many good things on offense yet come away with only 20 points?

"You saw the way we moved the ball," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. "We moved the ball well. We just didn't finish in the red area in the first half."

The Colts ran 17 plays in the red zone, including nine goal-to-go plays, over five possessions that got inside the Texans' 20-yard line. They managed two touchdowns and one field goal; the two non-scoring drives ended with a turnover on downs (when Nyheim Hines was tackled for a loss, two plays after Alec Pierce couldn't haul in a pass from Ryan in the end zone) and a missed field goal (when Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard game-winning attempt went wide right).

"They're a good team, but we shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times," center Ryan Kelly said.

The Colts also had three drives reach Texans territory that produced zero points. On the first, quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off by defensive end Jerry Hughes on a screen ("I've got to find a way to make that completion," Ryan said) from the Texans' 22-yard line.

The second time, Ryan was hit for a strip-sack by Hughes from the Texans' 30-yard line, losing seven yards; right tackle Braden Smith was then flagged for a false start, pushing the Colts back to the Houston 42-yard line. After Ryan thew incomplete on third and 18, the Colts punted.

And the last time, on third-and-2 at Houston's 40-yard line, the Texans recovered a fumbled exchange between Kelly and Ryan.

"It's just on me," Ryan said. "We've got to get that cleaned up, so we will. There's no doubt about that."