5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Broncos Week 5

1. Injury updates on Nyheim Hines and Kwity Paye.

After taking a hit on the Colts' first possession, Hines wobbled after getting up and was immediately removed from the game, evaluated for a head injury and placed in the concussion protocol.

"We saw him wobble right away," head coach Frank Reich said. "All the coaches simultaneously were on the sideline, he's out. He's out."

Hines, though, was in good spirits when the Colts returned to the locker room at halftime, which was encouraging – but does not mean he's out of the concussion protocol.

"We come in at halftime and Nyheim is apologizing to me," Reich said. "He's apologizing to me. This is the mindset, right, because he felt great. At halftime, he already felt great. He wanted to come back in and play. He said, 'I feel fine. I've been hit way harder than that. I've been hit way harder than that.' That's the kind of competitor and warrior he is.

"Then, I think that's why there's been a lot of talk about, as coaches, we have to do the right thing because you have to protect players from themselves at times. That's a perfect example of an instance where you see him take a hit like he does, you know what kind of competitor he is, and he wants to get back in the game and he certainly seemed fine talking to him. Seemed totally normal, but you have to do the right thing."