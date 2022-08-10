Postcards From Camp: Matt Ryan Will Play First Quarter In Colts' Preseason Opener Against Buffalo Bills

Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are still working through how much other players will play, and on and individual basis, if certain players will play at all. For those players who don't play, though, Reich wants to make sure they get conditioning work in prior to kickoff in western New York.

"That person might happen to get to the stadium a little bit earlier and do an extra workout on gameday," Reich said. "We've planned that out with (Director of Sports Performance) Rusty (Jones) and (Head of Strength and Conditioning Richard Howell) and those players and how we're going to pace them to make sure they don't de-condition at all over a three, four-day span."