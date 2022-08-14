5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Bills Preseason Week 1

"I just thought he looked poised in the pocket," Reich said. "I thought he looked accurate. The way he threw it in pre-game, the way he threw it in the game, I thought every throw was pretty much right where it needed to be. I expected that, I expected to see him do that, but he certainly delivered there."

The Colts haven't had an opportunity for a new starting quarterback to work on operational stuff during a preseason game since Andrew Luck's rookie year of 2012. The COVID-19 pandemic knocked out Philip Rivers' preseason in 2020, while a broken bone in his foot sidelined Carson Wentz for most of training camp in 2021.

So with an eye on winning their regular season opener for the first time since 2013, the Colts had Ryan get valuable game experience with every member of the first-team offense except for running back Jonathan Taylor.

"We kind of came in with a plan of how much we wanted to play him," Reich said. "At the end of the day, when the preseason's over, it's not going to be a ton. He played one quarter today; they're not going to play next week at all. Then, they'll play more than a quarter in the last game.