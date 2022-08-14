Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Bills Preseason Week 1

The Colts opened their 2022 preseason with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Field, but there was plenty more to the game than the final score. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' preseason curtain-lifter:

Aug 14, 2022 at 02:38 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. The Colts got what they wanted from Matt Ryan and the first-team offense.

Ryan played 19 snaps – 10 drop-backs, eight handoffs and one play nullified by a penalty – in his first NFL game for a team other than the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan said he was pleased with the experience of working with a new playcaller and new teammates in live game action, while head coach Frank Reich liked what he saw from the veteran quarterback, too.

Game Highlights: Colts at Bills, Preseason Game 1

The Colts opened their 2022 preseason on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Matt Ryan played 19 snaps – 10 drop-backs, eight handoffs and one play nullified by a penalty – in his first NFL game for a team other than the Atlanta Falcons.

buffalo-matt-ryan-highlights
1 / 109
58 LB Bobby Okereke
2 / 109

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
3 / 109

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
4 / 109

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
43 S Trevor Denbow
5 / 109

43 S Trevor Denbow

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod
6 / 109

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #2 QB Matt Ryan
7 / 109

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
8 / 109

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
9 / 109

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, #63 G Danny Pinter, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
10 / 109

2 QB Matt Ryan, #63 G Danny Pinter, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #2 QB Matt Ryan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 / 109

72 T/G Braden Smith, #2 QB Matt Ryan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
12 / 109

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Matt Ryan
13 / 109

78 C Ryan Kelly, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
14 / 109

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
15 / 109

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
16 / 109

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson, #26 S Rodney McLeod, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
17 / 109

93 DT Eric Johnson, #26 S Rodney McLeod, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
18 / 109

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson, #72 T/G Braden Smith
19 / 109

83 TE Kylen Granson, #72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
20 / 109

63 G Danny Pinter, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
21 / 109

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
22 / 109

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
23 / 109

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
24 / 109

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
25 / 109

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
26 / 109

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
27 / 109

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
28 / 109

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
29 / 109

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams III
30 / 109

68 McKinley Williams III

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
31 / 109

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
32 / 109

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Curtis Brooks
33 / 109

97 DT Curtis Brooks

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
34 / 109

45 LB E.J. Speed, #34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree
35 / 109

85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
36 / 109

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles
37 / 109

9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #85 TE Drew Ogletree
38 / 109

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
39 / 109

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
40 / 109

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray
41 / 109

71 T Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles
42 / 109

9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
43 / 109

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
44 / 109

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries
45 / 109

63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries, #79 T Bernhard Raimann
46 / 109

63 G Danny Pinter, #75 G Will Fries, #79 T Bernhard Raimann

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
47 / 109

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
48 / 109

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
43 RB Ty'Son Williams, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
49 / 109

43 RB Ty'Son Williams, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles
50 / 109

9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
43 RB Ty'Son Williams
51 / 109

43 RB Ty'Son Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
43 RB Ty'Son Williams
52 / 109

43 RB Ty'Son Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
53 / 109

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Chris Wilcox
54 / 109

40 CB Chris Wilcox

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
55 / 109

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Curtis Brooks
56 / 109

97 DT Curtis Brooks

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams III
57 / 109

68 McKinley Williams III

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
58 / 109

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
33 S Armani Watts
59 / 109

33 S Armani Watts

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
60 / 109

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
61 / 109

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
62 / 109

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
63 / 109

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
64 / 109

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann
65 / 109

79 T Bernhard Raimann

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
66 / 109

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
86 WR Samson Nacua
67 / 109

86 WR Samson Nacua

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger
68 / 109

62 C Wesley French, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
69 / 109

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann
70 / 109

79 T Bernhard Raimann

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #75 G Will Fries
71 / 109

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
8 WR Tyson Morris
72 / 109

8 WR Tyson Morris

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods, #85 TE Drew Ogletree
73 / 109

80 TE Jelani Woods, #85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray, #80 TE Jelani Woods, #85 TE Drew Ogletree, #35 RB Deon Jackson
74 / 109

71 T Jordan Murray, #80 TE Jelani Woods, #85 TE Drew Ogletree, #35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
75 / 109

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
76 / 109

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
77 / 109

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
78 / 109

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
79 / 109

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
80 / 109

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
81 / 109

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
82 / 109

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
7 WR Ethan Fernea
83 / 109

7 WR Ethan Fernea

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
84 / 109

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
85 / 109

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
68 McKinley Williams III, #97 DT Curtis Brooks
86 / 109

68 McKinley Williams III, #97 DT Curtis Brooks

© Indianapolis Colts
48 LB James Skalski, #92 DE Kameron Cline
87 / 109

48 LB James Skalski, #92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
33 S Armani Watts
88 / 109

33 S Armani Watts

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
89 / 109

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
90 / 109

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
65 C Alex Mollette, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger
91 / 109

65 C Alex Mollette, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
65 C Alex Mollette
92 / 109

65 C Alex Mollette

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price
93 / 109

27 RB D'Vonte Price

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price
94 / 109

27 RB D'Vonte Price

© Indianapolis Colts
49 TE Michael Jacobson
95 / 109

49 TE Michael Jacobson

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB D'Vonte Price, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger
96 / 109

27 RB D'Vonte Price, #4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
33 S Armani Watts
97 / 109

33 S Armani Watts

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Dallis Flowers, #36 LB Brandon King
98 / 109

30 CB Dallis Flowers, #36 LB Brandon King

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Dallis Flowers
99 / 109

30 CB Dallis Flowers

© Indianapolis Colts
74 T Ryan Van Demark, #60 G Josh Seltzner, #3 QB Jack Coan, #65 C Alex Mollette, #42 RB CJ Verdell, #66 T Brandon Kemp
100 / 109

74 T Ryan Van Demark, #60 G Josh Seltzner, #3 QB Jack Coan, #65 C Alex Mollette, #42 RB CJ Verdell, #66 T Brandon Kemp

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #48 LB James Skalski
101 / 109

85 TE Drew Ogletree, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #48 LB James Skalski

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
102 / 109

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
103 / 109

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
104 / 109

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Drew Ogletree, #57 LB JoJo Domann, #48 LB James Skalski
105 / 109

85 TE Drew Ogletree, #57 LB JoJo Domann, #48 LB James Skalski

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
106 / 109

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
107 / 109

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
108 / 109

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Sterling Weatherford
109 / 109

55 LB Sterling Weatherford

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I just thought he looked poised in the pocket," Reich said. "I thought he looked accurate. The way he threw it in pre-game, the way he threw it in the game, I thought every throw was pretty much right where it needed to be. I expected that, I expected to see him do that, but he certainly delivered there."

The Colts haven't had an opportunity for a new starting quarterback to work on operational stuff during a preseason game since Andrew Luck's rookie year of 2012. The COVID-19 pandemic knocked out Philip Rivers' preseason in 2020, while a broken bone in his foot sidelined Carson Wentz for most of training camp in 2021.

So with an eye on winning their regular season opener for the first time since 2013, the Colts had Ryan get valuable game experience with every member of the first-team offense except for running back Jonathan Taylor.

"We kind of came in with a plan of how much we wanted to play him," Reich said. "At the end of the day, when the preseason's over, it's not going to be a ton. He played one quarter today; they're not going to play next week at all. Then, they'll play more than a quarter in the last game.

"We got to do that to get ready to play winning football. So, that's really the biggest concern. You just can't play scared. So, we got to have a plan and stick to that plan and do what we have to do to get ready to get off to a fast start."

2. Jonathan Taylor didn't play Saturday, and likely won't play this preseason.

Taylor was the only member of the Colts' first-team offense to not play on Saturday; Reich said it's "likely the case" the All-Pro running back will not see the field during preseason action.

"That's really what Chris (Ballard) and I talked about," Reich said. "I can't see that changing for any reason. So, he's looked good, he's in shape, I feel like we're getting good work in practice versus our defense. We'll get good work this week against the Lions, he'll get to see a different defensive scheme and players. We'll thud that up a little bit. So, he'll get some work there and I think that'll be enough to get him ready."

3. There were two injuries to report.

Cornerback Isiaah Rodgers – who had an interception, a fumble recovery and a 40-yard kickoff return – is in the concussion protocol, while wide receiver Keke Coutee suffered a groin injury.

4. Gus Bradley's defense got off to a good start.

The Colts' defense played fast, physical and aggressive on Saturday, with that play highlighted by five takeaways during the game:

  • Safety Rodney McLeod hauled in a tipped pass for an interception in the first quarter.
  • Safety Julian Blackmon forced a fumble that was recovered by Rodgers in the first quarter.
  • Defensive end Kameron Cline ripped around the edge for a strip-sack, with defensive tackle Curtis Brooks picking up the loose ball, in the second quarter.
  • Rodgers had an interception in the second quarter.
  • Linebacker Sterling Weatherford – a native of Cicero, Ind. – picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.

"Great energy on defense, a lot of speed on defense and great mentality about getting the ball out and turning it over," Reich said. "That was a great sign today getting those five turnovers with Shaq (Shaquille Leonard) not even being in there. So, we have to keep building on that."

And like with the offense, the experience gained by the Colts' first-team defense was valuable, too.

"Even the younger guys were playing full speed and I liked the intensity and the hunger that they had," cornerback Kenny Moore II told Colts Media's Larra Overton. "I think with the vets, when we were out there, we were all trying to get our wind, figure out how we feel over the course of a drive, 12 plays, whatever it is, trying to put everything together.

"I know for me preseason is always bigger for myself because I like to feel a certain way when the season comes around. Week 1 last year, Week 2 last year, I didn't really feel like I was playing my game because I'm so used to really feeling like myself in October, November. So as fast as I can get to where I want to play, then the better I think I'll be to help the team win. I felt very good out there today moving around."

Game Photos: Colts at Bills, Preseason Game 1

The Colts return to action in the first game of the preseason in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_0812_BUF
1 / 68
D6C_2595
2 / 68
D6C_2598
3 / 68
D6C_2780
4 / 68
D6C_2990
5 / 68
D6C_2887
6 / 68
D6C_2885
7 / 68
D6A_0214
8 / 68
D6A_0203
9 / 68
D6C_2813
10 / 68
D6C_2763
11 / 68
D6C_2632
12 / 68
D6C_2724
13 / 68
D6C_2631
14 / 68
D6A_0233
15 / 68
D6A_0236
16 / 68
D6A_0249
17 / 68
D6C_2929
18 / 68
D6C_3012
19 / 68
D6C_3019
20 / 68
D6C_3198
21 / 68
D6C_3217
22 / 68
D6C_3249
23 / 68
D6C_3268
24 / 68
D6C_3270
25 / 68
D6C_3311
26 / 68
D6C_3350
27 / 68
D6C_3422
28 / 68
D6C_3424
29 / 68
D6C_3583
30 / 68
D6C_3623
31 / 68
D6C_4017
32 / 68
D6C_4101
33 / 68
D6C_4081
34 / 68
D6C_4091
35 / 68
D6C_4076
36 / 68
D6C_3897
37 / 68
D6C_3692
38 / 68
D6C_3717
39 / 68
D6C_3798
40 / 68
D6C_4014
41 / 68
D6C_3804
42 / 68
D6C_4070
43 / 68
D6C_3749
44 / 68
D6C_3832
45 / 68
D6A_0263
46 / 68
D6A_0269
47 / 68
D6A_0292
48 / 68
D6C_4192
49 / 68
D6C_4194
50 / 68
D6C_4198
51 / 68
D6C_4278
52 / 68
D6C_4399
53 / 68
D6A_0419
54 / 68
D6A_0424
55 / 68
D6A_0438
56 / 68
D6A_0478
57 / 68
D6A_0484
58 / 68
D6C_4449
59 / 68
D6C_4457
60 / 68
D6C_4519
61 / 68
D6C_4520
62 / 68
D6C_4599
63 / 68
D6C_4634
64 / 68
D6C_4754
65 / 68
D6C_4803
66 / 68
D6C_4809
67 / 68
D6C_4944
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. A few other rookie updates.

  • Drew Ogletree, the sixth-round rookie tight end who's flashed quite a bit during training camp, rebounded from an early dropped pass to bring in two receptions for 22 yards. After the game, Ogletree said this to Colts Media's Jeffrey Gorman: "I think I do belong here. I've been saying it. I definitely belong here, I belong on the 53-man, I belong in this league for a while and I intend to stay here for a while."
  • Left tackle Bernhard Raimann played a team-high 43 snaps and will have plenty of film to work off back in Westfield over the next week. Raimann said he wants to keep improving his hand placement and his consistency with pass sets while playing with good pad leverage. "Definitely a lot to work on, a lot to learn from," Raimann said, "but it was an awesome experience to play in the NFL. It's a dream come true."
  • Tight end Jelani Woods caught his first career (preseason) touchdown, which the Colts hope is the first of many.
  • Wide receiver Alec Pierce played 21 snaps – second-most among Colts pass-catchers – and caught two passes for 27 yards.
  • Safety Nick Cross played sticky coverage early in the game to help keep the Bills out of the end zone on their first drive, which ended with a fourth-and-four incompletion from the Colts' five-yard line.
  • Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Curtis Brooks each recorded a pressure.
  • Undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers picked off Bills quarterback Matt Barkley on a two-point conversion attempt.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

The Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11, in Week 18. Get inside what players and coaches said about the defeat in the final 5 Things Learned of the 2021 season.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

The Colts fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, and will enter Week 18 with a 9-7 record. Get inside what the Colts' loss means with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

The Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16, on Christmas night to improve to 9-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resilient victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

The Colts beat the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday to improve to 8-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' resounding, three-phase victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

The Colts shut out the Houston Texans, 31-0, on Sunday to improve to 7-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' dominant victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

The Colts fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31, on Sunday and are now 6-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

The Colts thumped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Colts topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 5-5 in 2021. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

The Colts topped the New York Jets, 45-30, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. Get inside the Colts' primetime win with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

The Colts fell to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31, in overtime in Week 8. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Colts topped the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18, on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Get inside the Colts' win with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising