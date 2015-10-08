Matt Hasselbeck With Sick Performance in 27-20 Win at Houston

He left every ounce of energy on the field in the win at Houston.

Oct 08, 2015 at 06:08 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

HOUSTON --- With a look to the ceiling and a long exhale, Matt Hasselbeck got off the earliest team bus to arrive at NRG Stadium Thursday afternoon, with the color almost completely flushed from his face.

He looked like death, but maybe because he was just foreshadowing his role as the most unlikely of Grim Reapers to an opposing defense.

A Bacteria infection put him in the hospital after midnight early Tuesday morning. Regardless, Hasselbeck was about to make his second straight start at 40-years-old, with starting quarterback Andrew Luck ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Pre-game, he told NFL Network Reporter Stacey Dales he was just hoping to make it through four quarters. Post-game, Hasselbeck said he felt sick all day long but fine during the game.

The bacteria never had a chance.

18-of-29 passing for 213 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, a 107.4 passer rating...and the win, 27-20. With Hasselbeck under center, the Colts tied and broke a record held for more than 40 years set by the Dolphins of the '70s with their 15th and 16th consecutive division wins.

"I feel like this isn't even real right now," said Hasselbeck after the game. "I got nothing left. It's been an emotional day."

"He was very sick, in and out of meetings," said wide receiver T.Y. Hilton after the game. "He didn't practice with us at all. We knew he was a guy we could count on...He came straight from the hospital and gave us his all today.

"Matt Hasselbeck," said right tackle Joe Reitz. The question? Chuck Norris or Matt Hasselbeck? "I get emotional talking about him. What he's been through and the performance he had coming out, just a true pro's pro."

Whatever Matt Hasselbeck was taking to battle this bacteria infection, perhaps it's time to mass market it.

"I'm going to find out, because I want some of that too," said kicker Adam Vinatieri. "To watch him go out there and just put that behind him, I remember (Michael) Jordan in the playoffs doing that kind of stuff. Same kind of stuff. That was some pretty special stuff."

#8's target in the endzone recognized how special it was too.

"That's big of him to go out and put those pads on and play through it," said wide receiver Andre Johnson, who caught both of his touchdown passes. "I know what kind of guy Matt is. He comes into work everyday and works very hard."
 

Head Coach Chuck Pagano knows it too. Last season during training camp he was asked about the importance of having Matt Hasselbeck as a back-up quarterback, a former starter with a lot of success in the NFL. Pagano matter of factly replied if the Colts had a good back-up signal caller in 2011, he wouldn't be head coach. With Thursday night's performance as the final verdict, truer words have never been spoken about a 2nd string quarterback in Indianapolis. .

"Nowhere near," said inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, when asked how close Hasselbeck was to 100%. "The guy's been down this road a thousand times. You wouldn't want anybody else under that center, if (Luck) couldn't go."

"He was pretty bad," said safety Mike Adams, who helped with two interceptions. "I tip my hat off to him, and that game ball is just for him."

"He was white as a ghost for a lot of the week," said left tackle Anthony Castonzo. "I'm not sure he had anything in him for the game. He just went out there and balled."

There's an old superstition among golfers. Beware of the sick guy. He usually plays well. That isn't supposed to apply to professional football players, but on this night it did.

And Matt Hasselbeck provided a performance that won't soon be forgotten among Colts fans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon Pairing Is Growing Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Roster Breakdown: Where Do The Colts Stand Heading Into Final Cuts?

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Detroit Lions. Now comes the tough part for the personnel and coaching staffs — Tuesday's final cuts. Here's a position-by-position breakdown after a full slate of training camp practices and preseason games.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 27 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Buckner was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first season with the Colts. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising