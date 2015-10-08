Matt Hasselbeck With Sick Performance in 27-20 Win at Houston

HOUSTON --- With a look to the ceiling and a long exhale, Matt Hasselbeck got off the earliest team bus to arrive at NRG Stadium Thursday afternoon, with the color almost completely flushed from his face.



He looked like death, but maybe because he was just foreshadowing his role as the most unlikely of Grim Reapers to an opposing defense.



A Bacteria infection put him in the hospital after midnight early Tuesday morning. Regardless, Hasselbeck was about to make his second straight start at 40-years-old, with starting quarterback Andrew Luck ruled out with a shoulder injury.



Pre-game, he told NFL Network Reporter Stacey Dales he was just hoping to make it through four quarters. Post-game, Hasselbeck said he felt sick all day long but fine during the game.



The bacteria never had a chance.



18-of-29 passing for 213 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, a 107.4 passer rating...and the win, 27-20. With Hasselbeck under center, the Colts tied and broke a record held for more than 40 years set by the Dolphins of the '70s with their 15th and 16th consecutive division wins.



"I feel like this isn't even real right now," said Hasselbeck after the game. "I got nothing left. It's been an emotional day."



"He was very sick, in and out of meetings," said wide receiver T.Y. Hilton after the game. "He didn't practice with us at all. We knew he was a guy we could count on...He came straight from the hospital and gave us his all today.



"Matt Hasselbeck," said right tackle Joe Reitz. The question? Chuck Norris or Matt Hasselbeck? "I get emotional talking about him. What he's been through and the performance he had coming out, just a true pro's pro."



Whatever Matt Hasselbeck was taking to battle this bacteria infection, perhaps it's time to mass market it.



"I'm going to find out, because I want some of that too," said kicker Adam Vinatieri. "To watch him go out there and just put that behind him, I remember (Michael) Jordan in the playoffs doing that kind of stuff. Same kind of stuff. That was some pretty special stuff."



#8's target in the endzone recognized how special it was too.

