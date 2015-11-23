Matt Hasselbeck Joins Brett Favre, Warren Moon In NFL History

The plays from Hasselbeck on Sunday included the gunslinger firing passes from just about every arm slot possible (including a backwards pass to offensive lineman Joe Reitz).

Hasselbeck ended Sunday 23-of-32 for 213 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions (per Pro Football Focus, Hasselbeck completed one pass longer than nine yards Sunday. He was 22-of-24 for 187 yards on passes shorter than that).

Things aren't supposed to be pretty when a backup quarterback enters the fray for extended action.

No matter the strokes and methods Hasselbeck has used in his three starts this season, the end has been three masterpieces---and an unblemished record.

"We just keep scratching and clawing and doing what we can," Hasselbeck said after the win.

"These are not perfect circumstances. You would love to have your starting quarterback playing. You would love to have a lot of different things. We have got Chud [Rob Chudzinski] calling plays now and doing a great job. It's hard. It's not how we envisioned this year going, but (Chud) is doing a great job. We are working together, we are working hard. To come out on the right side of the fine line between winning and losing, is very important and feels good."

To put it frank, backup quarterbacks (not named Matt Hasselbeck) have been woeful in the NFL this season.

The luxury the Colts have in Hasselbeck isn't taken for granted inside the locker room.

"He could do this with his eyes closed," D'Qwell Jackson says shaking his head in marvel at Hasselbeck.