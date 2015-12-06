Matt Hasselbeck Gets X-Rays, Not Sure On Status For Next Week

PITTSBURGH – Matt Hasselbeck isn't sure what his availability for Week 14 will be, after he left Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh due to neck and shoulder injuries.

The 40-year-old quarterback played through the injuries Sunday, on two separate occasions, before the Colts ruled him out midway through the fourth quarter.

"I did get X-rays and I'm in a little bit of pain," Hasselbeck said after the 45-10 loss to the Steelers.

"I got hit on the top of the head and kind of just got my head compressed into my neck."

Hasselbeck said the initial injury occurred in the first quarter and the second instance came on a third-quarter hit that brought Colts athletic trainers and doctors onto the field.

Chuck Pagano said that Hasselbeck would be further evaluated on Monday, but the head coach thought the Colts current starting quarterback would be "okay" injury wise.

After winning his first four starts in 2015, Hasselbeck struggled on Sunday night.

He finished Sunday 16-of-26 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Hasselbeck was sacked twice and hit nearly a handful of times.

"I'm very disappointed in how I played," Hasselbeck said after the game.