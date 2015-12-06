Matt Hasselbeck Gets X-Rays, Not Sure On Status For Next Week

Intro: The Colts latest injury watch in a season filled with adversity is now surrounding quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.

Dec 06, 2015 at 06:31 PM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PITTSBURGH – Matt Hasselbeck isn't sure what his availability for Week 14 will be, after he left Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh due to neck and shoulder injuries.

The 40-year-old quarterback played through the injuries Sunday, on two separate occasions, before the Colts ruled him out midway through the fourth quarter.

"I did get X-rays and I'm in a little bit of pain," Hasselbeck said after the 45-10 loss to the Steelers.

"I got hit on the top of the head and kind of just got my head compressed into my neck."

Hasselbeck said the initial injury occurred in the first quarter and the second instance came on a third-quarter hit that brought Colts athletic trainers and doctors onto the field.

Chuck Pagano said that Hasselbeck would be further evaluated on Monday, but the head coach thought the Colts current starting quarterback would be "okay" injury wise.

After winning his first four starts in 2015, Hasselbeck struggled on Sunday night.

He finished Sunday 16-of-26 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Hasselbeck was sacked twice and hit nearly a handful of times.

"I'm very disappointed in how I played," Hasselbeck said after the game.

"I wish I could get some plays back. They had me out of sync with dropping eight and rushing three."

When the Colts ruled Hasselbeck out in Sunday's fourth quarter, current backup Charlie Whitehurst played the final two drives.

Whitehurst was 4-of-8 for 51 yards and was sacked three times in his debut with the Colts.

If the Colts have to go with Whitehurst next week, it would mark his first start since getting the nod on five different occasions last season in Tennessee. Whitehurst has started nine career games in his nine NFL seasons.

Hasselbeck didn't have a definitive answer when asked about possibly missing next week's trip to Jacksonville (4-8).

"I don't know about that yet," Hasselbeck said.

"I would hope that I could (play)."

Hasselbeck has started the past three weeks because of Andrew Luck being sidelined due to a lacerated kidney and abdominal muscle injury.

Pagano listed Luck as "week-to-week" throughout last week. Jim Irsay told NFL Network that Luck could return in Week 15 versus the Texans (12/20).

The next update on Hasselbeck should come on Monday afternoon when Pagano has his normal day after a game media availability session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

